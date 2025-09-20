World Athletics Championships: Katarina Johnson-Thompson shares heptathlon bronze

Open Extended Reactions

Katarina Johnson-Thompson was in tears being crowned heptathlon bronze medallist. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Katarina Johnson-Thompson clinched a shared bronze medal at the World Championships after finishing the heptathlon level on points with American Taliyah Brooks.

The defending world champion from Liverpool needed to beat Brooks in the 800 metres, the final event, by about six seconds to claim bronze, and crossed the finish second in two minutes 07.38 seconds.

Brooks finished ninth in the 800m in 2:13.17, meaning both women were level in the combined scoring at 6581 points.

They faced a nervy wait on the track until it was determined the medal would be shared.

The United States' Anna Hall was crowned champion with 6888 points and there was a historic silver for Ireland's Kate O'Connor, who set a national record of 6714 points.

It was Ireland's first-ever outdoor senior multi-event medal, and the country's first World Championship medal in 12 years.

Meanwhile, according to reports in Belgium, Olympic champion Nafi Thiam decided to withdraw from the competition, where she had been sitting eighth.

Thiam's pre-championship build-up had been marred by a row with her federation.

She told Belgian newspaper DH Les Sports: "It was difficult from the beginning. I tried to fight, to go through these difficulties, but clearly it does not follow. I have trouble explaining it myself.

"Clearly my body is not happy. I don't want to do anything stupid, because I think that now, finishing would be for the principle."

Great Britain secured their second medal of the 2025 championships on Friday, when Amy Hunt stormed to 200m silver, adding to Jake Wightman's second-place finish in the men's 1500m final.