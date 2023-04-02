PV Sindhu lost the final of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300, going down in straight games to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia on Sunday. It was quite the victory for the 23-year-old Indonesian, who had lost her previous seven ties to Sindhu, triumphing in just 28 minutes to win 21-8 21-8.

Sindhu, who hadn't dropped a single game en route the final, was the favourite, but current world no.9 Tunjung continued her impressive form, having defeated Carolina Marin in the semifinal to claim victory. Sindhu's disappointing 2023 continued, with this the first time she went past the second round in 2023 - albeit her best result since parting ways with coach Park Tae-sang earlier.

Sindhu's opening foray into the backcourt went long, which wasn't the most promising start to the game, followed by multiple errors that saw Tunjung race to a 5-1 lead. The Indonesian, with a heavily strapped thigh, showed no signs of discomfort, moving her Indian opponent all over the court with aggressive strokeplay. Sindhu, not as sharp as her opponent, frequently went long as Tunjung lead 11-6 at the interval.

The fairly sizeable Indian contingent in the crowd was quietened, especially with Sindhu misjudging a number of leaves. It was compounded by Tunjung producing an incredible display, full of deft touches and aggressive smashes that moved Sindhu all over, as the Indonesian increased her lead to 16-7.

A stunning drop shot followed by an unreturnable smash down the line saw Tunjung reach game point at 20-8. Sindhu had saved seven game points in the semifinal, but there was no such fortune this time as the Indian found the net in the next point to lose the opening game 8-21 - a stunning eleven-minute whirlwind.

Sindhu looked forlorn in discussion with her coach during the break, but his exhortations appeared to have worked as the Indian produced a trademark smash to win the opening point of the second game. Tunjung, however, was barely perturbed as she continued moving Sindhu left, right, front and back to win the next couple of points. A brief flurry of excellent net exchanges saw Sindhu appear to win out, only for the umpire to rule that her racquet had crossed the net.

The Indian's worsening mood was compounded with Tunjung's aggressive play, leaving Sindhu diving to return multiple times, but in vain as the Indonesian led 6-1. Sindhu's only avenue of earning points appeared to be Tunjung's unforced errors, but the Indonesian was in no state to comply.

A perfunctory smash to make it 8-3 left Sindhu with no opportunity, with a couple of errors thereafter making it 11-3 in the Indonesian's favour at the interval. Another despairing lunge to reach a smash, another failed effort as Tunjung resumed her excellent form after the change of ends. The Indonesian underlined her superiority with a stunning angled flick almost parallel to the net to make it 14-4, with Sindhu left with no answer.

Even regulation shots were beyond Sindhu, who stubbed one into the net to trail 4-16. Tunjung produced more cross-court smashes as she proceeded with her demolition job, with the latest taking it to 20-8 and match point. In keeping with the direction of the game, a limp return of serve from Sindhu went straight into the net, giving Tunjung, the world junior champion in 2017, her first victory over Sindhu and the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 title.