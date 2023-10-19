Slowly but surely, Ateneo's Mason Amos is starting to spread his wings and fly

Open Extended Reactions

First things first: Mason Amos has had an up-and-down rookie year for Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP.

Posting per game averages of 8.2 points and 1.5 3-pointers, the 6-foot-7 Filipino-Australian has had a mixed start. He scored12 points against archrival De La Salle University and 15 points against University of Santo Tomas -- but also had just two points each against rising power National University and Far Eastern University.

In the eyes of head coach Tab Baldwin, however, Amos is doing just fine.

"Whose expectations? We need to be clear about whose expectations those are?" retorted Baldwin after a reporter asked about expectations for Ateneo's promising prospect. To be clear, Mason preceded his blue-and-white debut with an impressive stint for Gilas Pilipinas.

"When you get a guy like Mason who has a lot of talent that you'd like to have out there on the court, little things are gonna get exposed and he's gonna have bad games because of them. The quicker he learns, and he's aware of this, the more we'll be able to take advantage of his strengths and the less our opponents will be able to take advantage of his weaknesses."

Baldwin's tune hasn't changed after six games and a 3-3 record -- even with a highly-anticipated rematch of last season's finals against modern-day rival University of the Philippines up next.

"It's the little things that distinguish veteran players from inexperienced players," Baldwin said. "Young players still need to learn the little things: Position themselves correctly, box out, move their feet defensively. There's so many little things like that that, you know, we take pride in our program that we teach our players. But these things aren't automatic. They don't happen quickly."

For the multi-titled coach, it's always been crystal clear that Amos -- who's just 19-years-old -- is a rookie going through the growing pains of being a rookie. Baldwin never assumed Amos would just become the second coming of Ange Kouame or the Blue Eagles' version of Carl Tamayo.

All fair. Amos himself knows he has a lot to improve on.

"I'm not a true believer in the expectations," Amos said. "I know I'm a rookie and at the end of the day, I still have a lot of years. There's gonna be ups and downs in my first season, especially since I kinda have a target from defenses 'cause of all the hype and all. So I just need to try to improve in areas I can to help the team. As much as I can provide on offense, I want to provide on defense, as well."

Ateneo's prized rookie is a modern big who already has the ability to make a difference on offense. Everything else, however? It remains to be seen if he can make as much of an impact.

"I use my game to show what I can to. I don't get too far ahead of myself," he expressed. "I like staying humble. I don't believe in arrogance."

A true-blue Eagle, then, in the vein of Thirdy Ravena, Nieto twins Mike and Matt, and Ange Kouame. All about improvement. All about development. All about being for the team, and never for himself.

"I watched Ateneo growing up and I always wanted to be part of BEBOB (Blue Eagle Band of Brothers). There's just an unbreakable bond when we're playing," he detailed. "Being a part of something bigger than yourself. I know other schools are like that, too, but Ateneo was always just different for me."

Amos first made an appearance in Philippine basketball as part of Camp David in the 2019 National Basketball Training Center National Finals. The same national under-19 championship which featured the likes of Jalen Green, Kai Sotto, and JD Cagulangan. That put him on the radar of Gilas Pilipinas Youth as well, and that's where he crossed paths with Sandy Arespacochaga, a longtime lieutenant in Ateneo.

He was supposed to suit up for the Blue Eaglets in the UAAP Juniors but the pandemic and academics changed his plans.

Fast forward to this year, though, and Amos is the apple of the eye of the Ateneo faithful, a much scrutinized player for critics, and well, just a rookie trying to reach his potential for his coaches and teammates.

Baldwin has found himself in hot water many times because of his words. He's been right on point in sharing his mind just as many times, though. And this time is one of those: Mason Amos is a rookie, and he'll play like a rookie, for the most part.

That doesn't mean, however, that he won't meet those heady expectations and have the expected impact for the dynastic Ateneo Blue Eagles.