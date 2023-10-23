The five must-see games of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup

Open Extended Reactions

The 2023-24 PBA season will kick off on Nov. 5 with the LEO Awards and an opening day clash between TNT Tropang Giga and Magnolia Hotshots.

The TNT-Magnolia game figures to be a good offering to kickstart the season-opening Commissioner's Cup.

But there are certainly other match-ups worthy of circles on the calendar or notifications on the phone.

Here are five of them, arranged in chronological order.

Terrafirma Dyip vs. Blackwater Bossing (Nov. 15, 4 p.m.; Ynares Center-Antipolo)

Don't snicker, gasp or roll your eyes. There's a reason why this game is on this list.

For the first time since the 1997 draft, the top two picks were players who had never previously played an official game in the Philippines. The Dyip and Bossing took leaps of faith in drafting Stephen Holt and Christian David -- players who had been based in Europe and Canada respectively -- prior to joining the PBA.

Blackwater would have played two games and Terrafirma one by the time they face each other, so both David and Holt would have already gotten their feet wet by then.

While they play different positions and will likely not guard each other, they would probably be motivated to show the other who's the real top dog of their draft class.

Barangay Ginebra vs. Magnolia Hotshots (Nov. 19, 6:15 p.m.; Smart Araneta Coliseum)

The 2023-24 season will not have to wait long for the next edition of the Manila Clasico -- with Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia Hotshots set to lock horns at Smart Araneta Coliseum on Nov. 19. PBA Media Bureau

Let's then jump right into another dose of Manila Clasico, the league's most popular rivalry.

Since 1988, the Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia franchises have met a total of 207 times, with the Hotshots enjoying a 108-99 edge overall. But the Kings have the most recent bragging rights after they beat the Hotshots 3-1 in the 2022-23 Commissioner's Cup semifinals, en route to winning the title against Bay Area Dragons.

The Hotshots haven't tasted a championship in five years, and how they fare against Ginebra will be a good litmus test as far as their championship aspirations are concerned.

San Miguel Beermen vs. TNT Tropang Giga (Dec. 17, 6:15 p.m; Ynares Center Antipolo)

The clash between the two flagship teams of the SMC and MVP groups is always a must-see.

The two sides met just three times last season -- one elimination round game per conference -- with the Beermen winning in the Philippine Cup and Commissioner's Cup and the Tropang Giga taking the Governors' Cup clash en route to the title.

This time around, the Beermen will have Jeron Teng, while the Tropang Giga will be missing RR Pogoy, Justin Chua and Poy Erram.

TNT figures to have the edge, though, in imports, with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson having the more complete résumé compared to Tyler Stone.

Barangay Ginebra vs. TNT Tropang Giga (Dec. 25, 8 p.m.; Smart Araneta Coliseum)

It's the perfect way to end your Christmas Day.

Ginebra and TNT meet for the first time since battling for last season's Governors' Cup title, which was won by the Tropang Giga in six contentious games. But the last time Hollis-Jefferson played against a Tim Cone-coached team was when Gilas Pilipinas beat Jordan for the Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou.

Plus, team governors Alfrancis Chua and Ricky Vargas will be on opposite sides once more since they teamed up for Gilas at the Asian Games.

Plenty of narratives floating around for this one.

Converge FiberXers vs. San Miguel Beermen (Nov. 25, 6:15 p.m.; Tiaong, Quezon)

There will be added spice when Converge FiberXers take on San Miguel Beermen on Nov. 25 following star guard Jeron Teng's decision to leave the former to sign a two-year deal with his father's former team. PBA Media Bureau

The FiberXers and Beermen will be out of town when Jeron Teng faces his former ballclub for the first time since declining an extension offer and signing a two-year contract with the Beermen several days later.

Converge tried its best to keep Teng -- its franchise player -- but in the end agreed to relinquish its rights to the talented guard so that he could sign with his father's former team.

Getting nothing in return for Teng had to hurt the FiberXers, especially coach Aldin Ayo who won a UAAP title with Teng in 2016, so it will be interesting to see if there will be any added motivation on their part to win this one.