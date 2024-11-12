The PBA's 4-point line: Game changer or failed gimmick?

Open Extended Reactions

The shot clock winds down and players take aim -- this time from way beyond the arc. It's not just for show; it's the new long-range shot that's stretching the limits of the game and pushing the boundaries.

The basketball world saw the 4-point line debut in competitive play during the 2024 PBA Governors' Cup. The addition of this line, drawn well beyond the familiar 3-point arc at 27 feet, stirred excitement and skepticism across the league.

As the conference unfolded the same question lingered: Did it enhance the thrill, or was it a gimmick with little staying power?

Excitement during crunch time

The presence of the 4-point line has added a new layer of complexity to the already intense crunch time moments in the PBA, making the decision to foul when leading by three even more critical. In past seasons, fouling up by three was a strategy to guard against the possibility of a game-tying shot. With the 4-point line now in play, teams face an added risk: The potential for opponents to seize the lead outright with a single deep shot.

This new dynamic made the decision to foul an even more strategic move, as defenders now need to guard against the possibility of both a 3 and a 4-point attempt.

By fouling up by three, teams can neutralize the threat of a lead-stealing 4-point shot, and force the opposition to go to the free-throw line. For fans, these moments brought an elevated level of suspense and strategy, as teams navigated a decision-making landscape shaped by both traditional tactics and this new feature.

Take for example the two-game winning shots of former Converge import Scotty Hopson. Although he was replaced due to an injury, he left us with gems that made its mark with his 4-pointers versus TNT and Terrafirma.

"Probably this is the proof of the 4-point line. Without the 4-point line, we're going to overtime and I don't know our chances in the overtime," head coach Franco Atienza said after their win over TNT.

TNT's import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson seemed to want a foul in that critical moment, which might have prevented Hopson's go-ahead 4-pointer.

Terrafirma appeared content to gamble on Hopson's long-range odds instead. As teams look toward the next conference, decisions like these - whether to risk a foul or defend the long-range shot will be worth re-evaluating.

What did the numbers reflect?

This conference provided a snapshot on how teams utilize the addition of the 4-point line in their shot profile. There were teams that hunted them and some that took them when the opportunity was presented.

During the eliminations, the league average on 27-foot shots was just 23.9% on 5.8 attempts per game. Interestingly, two non-playoff teams found success with this new 4-point range. Blackwater had the best 4-point shooter in terms of makes with their import George King, who sank 17 out of 43 attempts, giving them the second-highest accuracy at 28.9%. Phoenix, meanwhile, posted the league's best 4-point percentage at 29.8%, though they took only 4.7 attempts per game. RR Garcia also stood out, going an impressive 6-for-9 from beyond the two arcs.

Jerrick Ahanmisi's ability as a 4-point shooter led to career bests in minutes, points, rebounds and assists during the Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau

But if there's one player that really made use of the 4-point line better than anyone in the league, it was Magnolia's Jerrick Ahanmisi. His minutes, points, rebounds, and assists in this season's Governors' Cup were all career bests. These uptick in numbers should all be attributed to his successful 4-point shooting.

Ahanmisi was the best local from this range, as he made 13 4s on a 41.9% clip. Additionally, his outside sniping even got more efficient in their quarterfinals matchup versus Rain or Shine, where he shot 58.3% in five games. It was clear that plays were run towards him getting looks from 4 and it made him one of the trusted guards for Magnolia in this conference.

Magnolia was the best 4-point shooting squad of the quarterfinals (efficient percentage of 39.1%) and pushed Rain or Shine to the limit in their series. Fellow quarterfinalists San Miguel and Ginebra also upped their marksmanship from 4-point range with 31.3% and 30.8% respectively.

As the competition intensified in the semifinals and finals, teams became more cautious with these long-range attempts. The average number of 4-point shots dropped to 4.2 and 3.2 per game, with only Ginebra continuing to use this strategy effectively. Justin Brownlee was able to hit 37.5% from 4-point range, including a standout performance where he set a PBA record with five 4-point shots in a single game.

What's the future of the 4-point line?

The 4-point shot has certainly captured fans' imaginations and raised interesting strategic questions for players and coaches.

It has added an extra layer of unpredictability, as teams now balance conventional scoring with the occasional riskier, high-reward 4-point attempts. This shift in dynamics has sparked discussions about how advanced metrics could evolve to better capture player impact in future conferences if the rule remains.

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Skepticism remains among PBA head coaches regarding the effectiveness of the shot. While it brings a new layer to the game, many coaches believe that focusing too heavily on long-range shots overlooks essential aspects of basketball.

"I think that the game is a lot more than that. I think we were evolving into that idea that we are going to be a 3 or 4-point game. And there's so much more to the game. There's cutting, screening, the defensive side, the ability to pass," Ginebra's head coach Tim Cone noted.

Blackwater's head coach Jeffrey Cariaso echoed this sentiment, adding, "I think it's a weapon you can use for a few players who we feel can extend the range that way, but it's not for everyone."

NLEX's Robert Bolick is proof as he shot a lowly 16.7% (6-36) from 4-point range. By taking more of these high-risk, low-percentage shots, Bolick sacrificed some of his traditional scoring consistency and highlighting the 4-point shot's selective effectiveness.

For now, we'll have to wait and see how the 4-point line fares in the 49th season of the PBA. The new addition has certainly added a fresh dynamic to the game, offering teams a high-reward option that challenges conventional strategy. However, its future in the league is still uncertain.

"For this season 'yon. Tignan natin kung magiging successful, dire-diretso na 'yun. Kung hindi man, titignan natin kung anong pwede nating gawin, pero pwede ring mawala," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said.