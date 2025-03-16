How Sabrina Ionescu's visit became a celebration of Filipina voices in basketball

Open Extended Reactions

For many, meeting someone like New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu is a surreal experience. But working with her? That's on a whole different level.

That's been the reality for three Filipina designers, Alex Papa, Aila Torre and Laraine Gazmen -- the team that collaborated with Ionescu on a special edition of her new shoe: the Nike Sabrina 2.

Ionescu, who was in Manila last week to promote the shoe, participated in various activities designed to promote and support women's basketball in the Philippines. She held youth basketball clinics and shared her skills and experiences with aspiring players.

Papa, an in-house designer at TITAN, said Ionescu proved success in women's basketball is possible with hard work.

Sabrina Ionescu teamed up with Filipina designers (from left) Aila Torre, Alex Papa and Laraine Gazmen to launch the Sabrina 2. Courtesy of Nike

"Hearing her talk about young girls and how she wants to redefine women's basketball, making sure that everyone is inspired, valued, and heard, was amazing. Knowing that we have one of the biggest WNBA stars cheering us on, it's a statement," Papa said.

Having once played the sport herself, Torre knows the challenges of gaining recognition and respect in an industry where women's contributions are often overlooked.

Her journey from being an athlete to a designer reflects the perseverance and passion that Ionescu embodies: breaking barriers, challenging norms, and proving that women belong in every part of the game, whether on the court or behind the scenes.

"It used to be just a dream at the back of my head, but being able to dream that someday I might be given the opportunity to just coexist in the same space as people I look up to makes it surreal," Torre said about this project. "I think it reaffirms why we do what we do in creating work that is impactful and resonates to the audience."

For Gazmen who is a new mom, she focuses on the importance of paving the way for the next generation. Working with Ionescu wasn't just about the present for Gazmen -- it was about showing young girls that their dreams are valid and within reach.

"To be able to have a North Star to show that certain things are really possible. It makes a big dream seem even more reachable because of Sabrina Ionescu," Gazmen added.

Collaboration rooted in storytelling

The Sabrina 2 incorporated elements from each of the three designers. Courtesy of TITAN

Beyond aesthetics, the Nike and TITAN collaboration is meant to represent the importance of Filipinas through their struggles, their triumphs and their dreams. While each brought their own experiences, their work shared the same mission: Elevate women in sports and amplify the Filipina voice.

"We'll never forget what she said, that this collaboration was probably the easiest 'yes' for her. Because we share the same thing and we share the same cause in just growing the women's basketball community," Papa said.

Papa and Torre also added that they made sure the footwear wasn't just another release but a statement piece that reflects the grit and passion of Filipina athletes.

"What makes this collaboration uniquely Filipino are the stories that inspired this footwear," Papa said.

"It represents the hustle, the drive, and then the need to carve out opportunities for everyone, especially the young generation -- most importantly, women in sports," Torre said.

The elements in the shoe's design reflect the diverse backgrounds of the three women behind it. Gazmen incorporated the fire spinner, symbolizing how women can thrive anywhere. For Papa, it was the tangram, representing the infinite possibilities that exist for women. Torre chose the empty bleachers as a call for people to support women - not just during their greatest moments, but from the start of their journey.

"Each of us had our own representation of the elements, based on our different backgrounds and environments. But despite our differences, we are all connected because the story of Filipinas is really worth telling," Torre said.

"It's about making space for women -- showing their struggles, their victories, and their infinite possibilities. We wanted to tell a story that resonates with every Filipina who has fought for her place," Gazmen added.

'Make Space': A lasting legacy

Ionescu wanted the concept of "making space" worked into the design. Courtesy of TITAN

Ionescu's visit was more than just a fleeting moment of excitement. Her presence reinforced the idea that when women are given opportunities, they don't just take up space -- they transform it and they shape a future where young girls can dream bigger and reach higher.

The idea of "Make Space" came from Ionescu. She envisioned creating something that would not only represent her journey, but also serve as a beacon for women who continue to fight for their place in sports and beyond.

"It came from Sabrina herself. She mentioned that all I wanted was space and I found it in the game," Papa said. "So we share that goal or we share that sentiment or passion with Sabrina. It's a space where they can showcase their talent or it's a space where they can dream endlessly,"

For many women, basketball is a refuge, a platform, and a space where they can be themselves. In a world where opportunities for women in sports are still limited, finding that space is both a challenge and a triumph.

"To have someone in the forefront, supporting and advocating women's basketball as impactful as Sabrina, nagiging cultural influencer na siya to us women," Torre said.

Gazmen emphasized that women don't need to prove their worth; they just need the opportunity to showcase their craft. Creativity, much like sports, thrives when given the right support and environment.

"You give women the tools to be their best, allowing them to create their best work," Gazmen said. "I think that speaks to how men should treat the women in their lives -- recognizing their potential and greatness and asking, 'What can I do to support you, to help you enjoy your experience as a woman, feel fulfilled, and make your life easier?'"

Inspiring the next generation of Filipinas

The trio of designers hope their work can inspire a new generation of Filipinas artists and athletes. Courtesy of TITAN

Papa, who has long been surrounded by passionate athletes and creatives, felt honored to be part of something so meaningful. The project was more than just a milestone in her career -- it was a chance to make a difference and advocate for a future where women no longer feel like they have to ask for permission to be part of the conversation.

"We're talking about representation not just for the present but for the future. This collaboration shows young designers, athletes, and creatives that they can - and should - pursue their passions with confidence," Papa added.

For Torre, the project was a reaffirmation of her place in both the sports and design worlds. It reminded her why she continues to push forward despite the challenges and why representation is key in any creative industry.

"I'm just grateful that I still have space in the game, someone who has been heavily involved in it. To be around athletes and creatives that continue to push, I'm happy that I was given a seat at the table, and hopefully, I can get someone to seat at the table with us," Torre said.

More than just inspiration, the designers hope their work sparks real opportunities for women in creative and sports industries. Gazmen's goal is to open doors, ensuring that future generations no longer have to fight for the same recognition and respect.

"I don't want to stop at inspiring, we also need to pull up other women to get more opportunities to grow in their careers," Gazmen said. "Sana this project is a call to action for more women to know and see that there is space for them."