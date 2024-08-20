Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly publicly apologized Tuesday for conduct which led to him being suspended for violating the Canadian Football League's gender-based violence policy.

Kelly's apology came two days after he was reinstated, with conditions, by the league. The league suspended Kelly on May 7 for Toronto's two exhibition games and at least its first nine regular-season contests for his violation.

"I'm sorry for my actions, I'm sorry for what I did," Kelly said following Toronto's practice at Lamport Stadium. "I affected a lot of people -- my teammates, my coaches, women, my family -- I feel bad for the situation that happened.

"I've grown, I've learned from not only the past couple of months but every day I'm trying to get better, be a better person, better teammate, better male. I just want everybody to know I'm sorry and I will be better and be a better teammate and person from this."

The CFL said Sunday the conditions are confidential and won't be disclosed.

Kelly, the nephew of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, did not offer details of the actions that led to his league suspension. But it followed an independent investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former Argos strength and conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the team for wrongful dismissal. The lawsuit was settled in June through mediation.

"I know what I need to do and what's at stake every day," Kelly said. "I'm thankful I have a group of people around me but, yes, I am going to strive to do exactly what is needed to make sure I'm staying on the football field, I'm staying to be a better person."

Initially, Kelly publicly denied the harassment allegations and said he intended to defend himself and seek a dismissal. The CFL's outstanding player last season said time to reflect made him realize the impact of his actions.

"I'd say that over the course of these months you come to realize what actually had been done and been affected," he said. "[The complainant] obviously deserves all of the respect, no matter what gender you are.

"Everybody puts in a lot of work and time into perfecting their craft and no one should have to go through the heartache and the mental side of things people have to go through being affected by this. ... I'm focused on being with my teammates and try to share knowledge of what's right from wrong."

Kelly, 30, plans to resume doing community work and to reconnect with the Argos' younger fans as well as their female supporters.

"You can believe me or not, but I'm a truthful guy, I think I am genuine and I'm sincere," he said. "I want to do better, I'm going to be better and I'm going to show everybody."

Kelly will start for Toronto (5-4) on Thursday night against the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-4-1).

He played in college at Clemson, East Mississippi Community College and Ole Miss. He was the last pick in the 2017 NFL draft, selected by the Denver Broncos. The team released him in 2018 after he was arrested for criminal trespassing.