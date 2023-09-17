Spoiler alert: Alabama isn't passing the test in what are arguably the two most important factors that will impress the College Football Playoff selection committee: résumé and eye test. In fact, the entire SEC through three weeks of the season is right where it left off last fall -- banking on Georgia, which has yet to do anything truly remarkable.

It just means more variety.

The two contenders that currently rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, a common trait in past playoff participants, are Florida State and Michigan. The No. 1 team in the country in defensive efficiency? Texas. The best offensive team? USC.

The blue bloods are back -- just not the ones you're used to seeing in the CFP.

The beauty of the sport is that it can and will change, which is why the selection committee doesn't release its first of six rankings until Halloween. That doesn't mean they're not paying attention. Here's a look at how the group would likely consider the results so far, along with other playoff analysis moving forward.