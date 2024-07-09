Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season promises to be exciting and filled with a lot of change. There's a new 12-team College Football Playoff. There are new teams in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC (as well as a few Group of 5 realignments). The season begins on Aug. 24 and the first two weeks features Clemson-Georgia, Miami-Florida, Notre Dame-Texas A&M and USC-LSU.

To help you get ready for all the action, Bill Connelly is previewing every conference and breaking down the top players and postseason contenders (ESPN+ content).