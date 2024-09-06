Open Extended Reactions

A good concert set list whips the crowd into a frenzy, then settles in for a bit. Maybe you go with a quiet-loud combo -- Pearl Jam's old "Release"-into-"Corduroy" starter pack is a personal favorite -- or maybe you just start with the fastest, loudest song you've got. Either way, you probably have to shift back into third gear for a bit to get the vibe properly established for two-plus hours.

With Week 2 of the college football season, we settle back into third gear. Week 1 was weird and fun and told us a lot about plenty of top (or expected-to-be-top) teams, and now it's time to dial back the stakes for a bit. Saturday leads off with a huge Texas-Michigan tilt in Ann Arbor, but for the most part it's going to be a head-on-swivel day -- prepare to move around to any number of potentially close and interesting (and mostly non-marquee) games.

The encore is guaranteed to be frenzied, at least. Between Texas Tech-Washington State, Boise State-Oregon, Mississippi State-Arizona State and Oregon State-San Diego State, we are going to see points and silliness to the extreme. Be prepared to stay up late.

Let's preview Week 2!

Jump to a topic:

Michigan-Texas | Nebraska-Colorado

CyHawk time | Tennessee-NC State

Stay up late | Chaos picks

Week 2 playlist | Small school showcase