Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara is set to make his Hawkeyes debut Saturday against Utah State after missing a portion of preseason camp with a quad injury, sources told ESPN.

McNamara, who transferred to Iowa from Michigan, returned to practice last week after injuring his right quad on an awkward fall during an Aug. 13 scrimmage. He missed most of last season at Michigan with a knee injury and was limited during spring practice at Iowa.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that McNamara had been medically cleared but was questionable for the Utah State game. McNamara was listed as Iowa's starter on this week's depth chart. Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill had been set to start in his place if he could not play.

"We're going to make sure he can play effectively and make sure he can play in a way that's representative of the type of player he is," Ferentz said.