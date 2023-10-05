Morgan State has canceled its homecoming football game after a shooting on campus earlier this week that left five people injured.

University president David Wilson announced Wednesday that the game Saturday against Stony Brook, along with all other homecoming events and classes for the remainder of the week, was canceled due to "the most unfortunate of events that occurred on our campus."

Wilson said in a letter to the university community that it marked the first cancellation of such events in the school's history. Some students were seen leaving campus with duffel bags and suitcases Wednesday afternoon.

"Today, we unfortunately find ourselves navigating this tragic event during a time at which we should be celebrating," Wilson said in the letter.

The Bears' next game will be at home Oct. 19 in their MEAC opener against North Carolina Central.

Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley said at least two people opened fire Tuesday night during a dispute between two groups at the university's homecoming events, but the victims were likely not the shooters' intended targets. Preliminary evidence indicates the shooters were targeting one person, who wasn't among the victims, Worley said.

All five victims -- four men and one woman, all between 18 and 22 -- are expected to survive. Four are Morgan State students. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday night.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.