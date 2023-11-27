Open Extended Reactions

Indiana starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby entered the transfer portal the day after coach Tom Allen was fired.

Sorsby is a redshirt freshman who started the season splitting reps with Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson. Sorsby lost the starting role to Jackson until the fifth game of the season against Maryland, when Sorsby replaced Jackson as the starter.

Sorsby finished the game with just 11 pass attempts, but had two touchdown passes and no interceptions. He played in 10 total games and finished with 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 286 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground.

Because Allen was fired, Indiana players now have a 30-day window to enter their name in the transfer portal without penalty. The transfer portal window for all players to enter officially opens Dec. 4, so this gives the Hoosiers players a few days head start before the flood of other transfers enter the portal.

Sorsby is the first Indiana player to enter the transfer portal since Allen was fired.