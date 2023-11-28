Look back at Dontay Corleone's best plays this season as he announced that he is returning to Cincinnati in 2024. (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

Cincinnati All-America defensive tackle Dontay Corleone told ESPN that he's returning to the Bearcats for the 2024 season.

Citing loyalty to his school and city, faith in the coaching staff and a desire to further refine his game, Corleone said he's coming back to Cincinnati with the primary aim of helping the program rebound from a 3-9 season. He also said getting his degree factored into his decision, as he expects 2024 to be his fourth and final season at the school.

"It's to help my city out," Corleone said. "I love my fan base. They are very loyal. I want to end on a high note. I believe in this coaching staff."

Nicknamed "The Godfather," Corleone is a 6-foot-2, 318-pound interior lineman who broke out during his redshirt freshman season in 2022. He had 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last year and ranked as Pro Football Focus' highest-ranked defensive player.

Corleone earned third-team All-America honors and was one of the country's highest-regarded defensive tackles heading into this season.

In 2023, Corleone ushered another strong campaign from his interior defensive line spot. He finished with 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, but his individual performance was overshadowed by the Bearcats' struggles transitioning to the Big 12, where they finished 1-8 in league play.

"Just improving, just winning more games," he said. "That's our goal. We know what the Big 12 is like now. Now we know what we have to game-plan for."

Corleone said his NFL draft prospects were anywhere from the second or third round to a late-round pick. He hopes to solidify them with a strong season.

Three scouts contacted by ESPN had varied projections and considered his choice wise, as they had Corleone everywhere from the back end of the top 100 to the fifth round.

"I wanted to take another chance on myself," Corleone said.

Dontay Corleone, who had three sacks for Cincinnati this season, told ESPN he wants to develop into a more complete pass rusher in 2024. James Black/Icon Sportswire

Corleone, who hails from nearby Colrain, was recruited by Luke Fickell's staff and redshirted in 2021. He said he has bonded with Scott Satterfield, who arrived for the 2023 season, and his new staff. He mentioned Satterfield, holdover staffer Walt Stewart on the defensive line, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and strength coach Niko Palazeti as specific coaches who have invested in his improvement.

On the field, Corleone wants to be a more complete pass-rusher and evolve into more of a three-down lineman. He said Brown has pushed him this offseason to embrace a leadership role.

"He's challenged me to be more vocal," Corleone said. "Everyone is looking up to me."

Corleone said that NIL factored into his decision to stay, as it has helped him support his mother, Resheda Myles, and family that live in Colrain.

"My mom is my motivation," he said. "I want to put the extra work in. Growing up to see her work 16 hours every day and not complain motivated me to keep getting better every day."