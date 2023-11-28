Wake Forest QB Mitch Griffis keeps it himself, absorbs a hit and dives across the goal line for a touchdown. (0:53)

Wake Forest starting quarterback Mitch Griffis and backup Santino Marucci both announced they are entering the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Griffis, who replaced Sam Hartman as the starter, struggled this season, going 124-for-207 for 1,553 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions as Wake Forest finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game for the first time since 2015.

Marucci, the No. 3 quarterback, started one game this season with injuries to Griffis and Michael Kern and led Wake Forest to a 21-17 win over Pitt.

Griffis and Marucci both have two years of eligibility remaining.