How to watch 'Inside The College Football Playoff' on ESPN+

The 2023 College Football Playoff kicks off on Jan. 1, with No. 4 Alabama facing No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl and No. 3 Texas taking on No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

Before the national championship, ESPN's original series, "Inside the College Football Playoff," will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the programs and their preparation for the title.

What is 'Inside the College Football Playoff'?

Since 2020, ESPN has aired "Inside the College Football Playoff," an original series that details each team's pursuit of a national championship.

Viewers will see how teams prepare for the College Football Playoff, the moment they learn their opponent, the media demands that come with the playoff and more. It's an unprecedented look at four top programs and what it's like to play on college football's biggest stage.

This year, viewers will follow the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies across four episodes.

This season could be even more interesting with the College Football Playoff committee's controversial decision to leave out Florida State -- the first time an undefeated Power 5 conference champion was excluded from the playoff.

How can I watch 'Inside the College Football Playoff'?

All four episodes of "Inside the College Football Playoff" will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Episode 1: Semifinals preparation, Dec. 22

Episode 2: Semifinals recap, Dec. 29

Episode 3: Championship preparation, Jan. 5

Episode 4: Championship recap, Jan. 12

Every season of "Inside the College Football Playoff" is available on ESPN+.

