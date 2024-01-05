Open Extended Reactions

Auburn offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery is out after one season with the team.

Montgomery, who served as Tulsa's coach from 2015 to 2022 before joining Hugh Freeze at Auburn, oversaw a unit that struggled both at quarterback and with finding consistency, especially in SEC play. Auburn ranked 90th nationally in yards per game (351.2), 121st in passing (162.2 YPG) and tied for 71st in scoring (26.2 PPG) while eclipsing 27 points just twice in its final 10 games.

"Philip is a good coach and a good man," Freeze said in a statement. "Decisions like this are never easy, however, I decided this is best for our program moving forward. I'm appreciative of his efforts this past year and wish him nothing but the best."

Montgomery was under contract through the 2025 season at an annual salary of $1 million that is fully guaranteed. Before going 43-53 at Tulsa, Montgomery served in coordinator roles at Baylor and Houston.