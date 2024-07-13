Open Extended Reactions

On one Knoxville Saturday this fall, the customary Tennessee orange at Neyland Stadium will be swapped out for grey.

The Tennessee Volunteers unveiled the 2024 edition of their "Smokey Grey" uniform series over the weekend, with the latest in the line of alternate digs paying homage to the university's namesake.

The Volunteer State's flag is featured prominently on the uniform. References to the flag's three stars -- which symbolize the three Grand Divisions of Tennessee -- are found on the shoulder, back of helmet and pants.

This will also be the first home uniform in program history to feature the state's name emblazoned across the jersey's front, as opposed to the traditional "power T" logo.

The digs, appropriately dubbed "Volunteer State," will mark the third consecutive year Tennessee has rocked a version of the smokey grey alternates. The Vols are 2-0 in smokey grey games since the uniform series returned after a hiatus in 2022, and 5-1 in such games since the original alternates were released in 2015.