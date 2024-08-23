Open Extended Reactions

Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin has accused Alabama of "illegally" recruiting All-America place-kicker Graham Nicholson, a charge that Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer denies.

Martin made the accusation after being asked in a video for the school website about "losing" his star kicker through the transfer portal. Nicholson, who won the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top place-kicker last season, is replacing Will Reichard at preseason No. 5 Alabama, which opens the season Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky.

"We didn't lose him," Martin said. "He's at Alabama. We know exactly where he's at. You media people, it's all pretend. Like, no, Alabama stole our kicker. They illegally recruited our kicker and stole him from us.

"That's a fact. But we act like it's not. ... We live in this la-la-type world, like, hey, let's not talk [reality]. I don't know why. Everyone knows what's going on. Alabama stole our kicker. A couple of other schools tried to steal him."

DeBoer said after practice Thursday that Alabama followed the proper protocols.

"He entered the portal, and we reached out to him," the Crimson Tide coach said. "That's how that goes, right? So we did everything the way you're supposed to."

Nicholson made 27 of 28 field goals last season for the RedHawks and all but one of his 36 extra-point attempts. He was the first Lou Groza Award winner from the Mid-American Conference.

Reichard, who was drafted in the sixth round by the Minnesota Vikings, set the FBS record for career points with 547 during his Alabama career.