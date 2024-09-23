Reggie Bush talks to Pat McAfee about getting his 2005 Heisman trophy returned and watching old USC highlights with his children. (1:57)

Former USC running back and 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush announced that he has filed a lawsuit against the university, the Pac-12 and the NCAA, seeking compensation for his name, image and likeness during his time with the program.

Bush's legal team says that the three organizations earned significant compensation thanks to Bush's "significant popularity" and "prominence" by way of TV contracts, merchandise sales and media rights.

Bush's attorneys also said in a release that even after he left USC to play in the NFL, the three entities continued to benefit financially from his reputation "without any acknowledgment of his contribution."

"This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush," Evan Selik, one of the attorneys representing Bush, said. "It's about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly for their contributions."

"Reggie will always be a revered member of the Trojan Family, and we were very pleased to support his successful efforts to recover his Heisman Trophy," the university said in a statement. "We have not received a copy of the lawsuit so we are unable to address its allegations."

The Pac-12 declined to comment on Bush's lawsuit.

In three seasons at USC, Bush became one of the most prolific college players of his era. His 1,740 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns during his junior season resulted in him winning the Heisman Trophy that year. That Heisman, however, was forfeited in 2010 by both USC and Bush due to NCAA violations surrounding impermissible benefits.

USC also had to vacate the 2004 national title -- the first time a major college football program was stripped of a national championship. The NCAA also stripped USC of victories in 14 games that Bush played, including that BCS title blowout victory over Oklahoma.

As a result, Bush was not associated with the school in any way until recently.

The adoption of name, image and likeness compensation for current college athletes in 2021 prompted action from Bush and his legal team. He began lobbying for his trophy to be returned, and Bush filed a separate, ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA for defamation after a spokesman claimed that Bush was involved in "pay-for-play arrangements."

Earlier this year, the Heisman Trust reinstated Bush's award, citing "enormous changes in the college football landscape," which led to Bush and USC becoming reacquainted. His retired No. 5 jersey -- which had been removed from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum peristyle after the NCAA sanctions were handed down -- was brought back and displayed at USC's home opener this season.

"We appreciate that the new administration at USC is trying to pick up the pieces of the former administrations' unjust and improper handling of Reggie Bush," Levi G. McCathern, II, another one of Bush's attorneys, said. "However, the delay in fixing this speaks volumes."

Bush and USC had also been in reported talks to have him lead the team out of the tunnel for a game this season.