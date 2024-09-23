Open Extended Reactions

In the aftermath of a dismal 70-50 loss to James Madison on Saturday, North Carolina coach Mack Brown said he told his team that if players didn't feel they were getting the leadership they needed from him, he would step aside.

A number of people in the locker room left believing the 73-year-old Brown planned to step down, but on Monday, he said that was a misinterpretation while taking full responsibility for the rumors that swirled after an emotional meeting in the locker room.

"I shouldn't have put that pressure on them, so I'm disappointed in me," Brown said. "I love my job, I love these kids, and I love this place. That's why I hate losing so much."

Brown said he effectively offered his resignation to the team if players believed he was not capable of properly leading the program, but that the players "overwhelmingly" supported him. He said he sent the team a message 30 minutes to an hour after getting home Saturday night and apologized for his comments and promised he would be better moving forward.

Brown has a reputation for taking losses particularly hard, something he'd promised his wife, Sally, he would improve upon when he returned to UNC in 2019 after 16 seasons coaching Texas (1998-2013). However, he said he has struggled to change his stripes.

He noted he keeps a quote from Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry that says, "You learn from losses."

"You do," Brown said, "but I usually have to start learning on Monday or Tuesday."

Brown on Monday repeatedly said he took full responsibility for the team's performance against James Madison, but he also put it on his assistant coaches to do a better job of preparing players. He said the team is fully focused on this week's matchup against undefeated Duke -- a program led by Manny Diaz, whom Brown fired as the Texas defensive coordinator less than 24 hours after the Longhorns allowed 550 rushing yards to BYU Cougars in a 2013 loss.

"I hate losing," Brown said. "It makes me physically sick, and I feel responsible. I put all the pressure on me, and I can't do that."

Brown said his team handled the situation better than he did, but he also said he was disappointed to see rumors of his departure escape the locker room Saturday night.

"Things used to stay in the locker room," Brown said. "The locker room is sacred. It's obviously not anymore."

North Carolina is 3-1 this season, and the Tar Heels have started three different quarterbacks in four games. Saturday's loss was in part due to five turnovers by the offense as well as 611 yards surrendered by the defense. The Dukes scored 53 points in the first half, a record in any half against the Tar Heels.

"I'm supposed to be a role model for these kids, supposed to take negatives and turn them into positives and supposed to learn from losses," Brown said. "I didn't do that very well Saturday night. I'm disappointed in me, I'll grow from it and won't do it again."