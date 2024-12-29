Quinn Ewers throws short to Isaiah Bond, who weaves through the defense for a 34-yard touchdown. (0:39)

Quinn Ewers' 5th TD of the game is a screen pass to Isaiah Bond (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond will play against Arizona State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals while right tackle Cameron Williams is trending toward being a game-time decision, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday.

Bond, who aggravated a prior ankle injury in the SEC title game vs. Georgia, missed the CFP first-round game against Clemson but has been practicing and is set to go for Wednesday's game against the Sun Devils, a source told ESPN.

Bond is third among Texas receivers with 33 catches for 532 yards. He has scored five touchdowns this year.

Williams, who has been limited in practice with a right knee sprain, hopes to play through the pain, a source told ESPN. If he can't go, reserve tackle Trevor Goosby will start in his place.

Williams' recovery timeline, barring any setbacks, should have him ready for the Cotton Bowl if the Longhorns advance past the quarterfinals.

Williams projects as a late first-round pick if he leaves for the NFL draft.