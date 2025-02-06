Open Extended Reactions

After leading Ohio State to the national title, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has agreed to a new contract that is set to make him the country's second-highest-paid head coach.

Ohio State announced in a statement Thursday morning that Day and the school have agreed to a new seven-year deal. The school said that the deal will be valued at "$12.5 million in total annual compensation" (which will be his base salary) for the entire deal.

The contract includes performance bonuses that are the similar to Day's prior deal, per sources. For example, Day earned a $1 million bonus for Ohio State winning the national title in 2024.

The deal has Day on target to be the country's second-highest-paid coach behind Georgia's Kirby Smart, who made $13.2 million last year including bonuses. Day is one of three active college football coaches to win a national title (Smart and Clemson's Dabo Swinney are the others). Swinney is the country's third-highest-paid coach at $11.1 million.

The Buckeyes won five games over top-five teams in 2024 on the way to the title, a record for a college football team in one season. It marked a remarkable resuscitation after a stunning loss to Michigan to end the regular season, a game in which the Buckeyes were nearly three-touchdown favorites.

Day is 70-10 over his six seasons at Ohio State. His 87.5% winning percentage is the highest in the sport and the third highest in college football history. He has reached the College Football Playoff in four of those seasons and has not lost more than two games in a season.

Day thanked Ohio State president Ted Carter and athletic director Ross Bjork in the statement, adding: "My family and I are incredibly grateful to be a part of the Ohio State community, this football program and Buckeye Nation. I want to thank my assistant coaches and the entire staff for the tireless effort they put in to keep Ohio State positioned as one of the elite programs in the country ... on and off the field.

"And I especially want to thank and commend all the young men, and their families, who are a part of this football program. This is a team of tough and determined individuals who drive our culture of respect, commitment and love."

The contract marks the biggest move in the tenure of athletic director Ross Bjork, who joined the school in January 2024 from Texas A&M.

"Ryan has not only kept Buckeye football as the preeminent program, but he also guides young men into leaders, instilling values that extend far beyond the game," Bjork said. "Stability at the head coaching position is crucial in today's evolving college football landscape, and this new contract guarantees continued momentum in recruiting, player development, and overall program success."