Georgia Tech is set to hire Texas assistant Blake Gideon as its defensive coordinator, sources confirmed Thursday to ESPN.

Gideon has coached safeties at Texas since 2021, helping his alma mater to a Big 12 championship in 2023 and back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances the past two seasons. He started 52 games at safety for the Longhorns and then spent time with two NFL teams.

Gideon will replace Tyler Santucci, who left earlier this week to become the Baltimore Ravens' linebackers coach. Santucci spent one season at Georgia Tech, which finished 67th nationally in points allowed last fall.

247 Sports first reported Georgia Tech's hire of Gideon.

Gideon returns to Atlanta, where he coached cornerbacks for Georgia State in 2018. He also coached special teams and safeties at Houston in 2019 and special teams at Ole Miss in 2020 before joining coach Steve Sarkisian's staff at Texas.