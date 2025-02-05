Stephen A. Smith defends his claim that Ryan Day should have been fired had OSU lost to Tennessee, while praising him for proving the doubters wrong by winning the national championship. (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State is set to promote Brian Hartline as its primary offensive coordinator, replacing Chip Kelly, and will have him handle playcalling, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Hartline, a former Ohio State standout wide receiver who has coached the team's wideouts since 2018, served as co-offensive coordinator under Kelly last season as the Buckeyes won their first national title in a decade. He held the primary offensive coordinator title in 2023, although head coach Ryan Day handled much of the playcalling. Day gave up playcalling to Kelly after the 2023 season, choosing to focus on the team's overall operation, and is expected to keep the approach with Hartline, according to a source.

Kelly left earlier this week to become Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator under new coach Pete Carroll. 247 Sports first reported Hartline's expected promotion.

Hartline played for Ohio State from 2006 to 2008, before entering the NFL draft, where he was selected in the fourth round. He played six seasons for the Miami Dolphins and one for the Cleveland Browns.

Since returning to his alma mater, Hartline has overseen one of the nation's top wide receiver rooms, which has produced five NFL first-round draft picks in the past three drafts, including Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 pick in 2024. Ohio State returns record-setting wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and others for the 2025 season but will be looking for a new starting quarterback.

Offensive analyst Billy Fessler is expected to be promoted to quarterbacks coach, sources confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Hartline's offensive staff also will include new line coach Tyler Bowen, who had previously been Virginia Tech's offensive coordinator, sources told Thamel earlier Wednesday. Bowen replaces Justin Frye, who left to coach offensive line for the Arizona Cardinals.