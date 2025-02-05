National signing day: Winners, losers and takeaways from 2025 recruiting

Open Extended Reactions

With the arrival of Wednesday's national signing day, college football's 2025 recruiting cycle is effectively closed.

Nearly all of the nation's elite prospects and programs finished their 2025 recruiting business during the early signing period from Dec. 4-6, leaving only three members of the 2025 ESPN 300 still uncommitted after the first week of January. Still, there has been some late activity in the 2025 class.

Four-star offensive tackle Chastan Brown (No. 263 in the 2025 ESPN 300) announced his commitment to Florida State on Jan. 26. On Tuesday, four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny officially made his long-awaited flip from Tennessee to Florida. And Wednesday saw the remaining pair of uncommitted top 100 prospects -- five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood (Michigan) and our-star defensive end Zahir Mathis (Maryland) -- find their schools.

Elsewhere, Bill Belichick completed a busy late flourish to his first recruiting class at North Carolina, securing commitments from 17 recruits as of Wednesday, after the Tar Heels retained blue-chip pledges Bryce Baker (No. 200 in the 2025 ESPN 300) and Austin Alexander in December. Still left among the select group of uncommitted 2025 prospects is four-star cornerback J'Vari Flowers, who reclassified into 2025 from the 2026 class last week and is not expected to make a decision until the spring with Georgia, Miami, Florida, Florida State and Syracuse among those chasing his signature.

As the door closes on the latest cycle and attention turns to 2026, our experts looked back on the class of 2025.

Jump to a section:

Surprises | Biggest winner | Biggest riser | Most disappointing class

Favorite fits | Impact freshmen | Under-the-radar recruits

Which QB starts first? | QB with the brightest future