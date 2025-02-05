Brian Kelly disputes a claim made by the father of former LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. that Kelly abandoned the player after he had surgery to remove a brain tumor. (3:07)

Brian Kelly on Wednesday disputed comments made by the father of former LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr., who alleged the Tigers coach abandoned the player after he had surgery to remove a brain tumor in September 2023.

In an interview on "Good Morning America" on Monday, Greg Brooks Sr. said his family hadn't heard from Kelly or anyone on LSU's coaching staff since shortly after the surgery.

"There's many things I can't say because it is pending litigation, but here's what I can tell you: It is factually incorrect to state that I was not there by Greg's side through this ordeal on multiple occasions," Kelly said during a news conference Wednesday. "I had somebody from my staff that was there virtually every single day.

"We love Greg, we love him for the person that he is, for the competitor that he is and the battler that he is. We only wish him continued progress as he goes through an [incredibly] difficult time."

In a lawsuit filed in August against LSU and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Brooks Jr. accused the Tigers coaching staff of encouraging him to practice after he showed symptoms in practice that something was wrong. He alleged that team athletic trainers misdiagnosed his condition for weeks and waited too long to send him to a neurological specialist.

Brooks Jr., a team captain who transferred to LSU from Arkansas, played in two games in 2023 before doctors discovered the brain tumor.

The complaint alleges that the surgeon who removed the tumor wasn't qualified to perform the procedure and caused "catastrophic neurological injuries" that left Brooks Jr. permanently disabled. The lawsuit says Brooks Jr. suffered multiple strokes during surgery.

More than a year after the surgery, Brooks Jr., 23, can't walk and uses a wheelchair. He had to learn how to write and speak again through rehabilitation.

Doctors told Brooks Jr. that he is cancer-free after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments, according to Good Morning America. During the interview, Brooks' father said he hadn't heard from LSU coaches during his son's recovery.

"Specifically, Brian Kelly," Brooks Sr. said. "My son almost lost his life. Coach, where were you? Forget about football. Pick up the phone and say you love the kid, man."

Kelly denied the accusation Wednesday.

"You can question me as a football coach, you can question me with things we do on the field but off the field, as a parent, a husband, as someone who is actively involved in every community that I've been involved with, this is where I draw the line for me," Kelly said. "That comment struck a nerve with me. It hit my heart. I'm in this business for our players, and it rattled me that somebody could possibly be so factually incorrect in stating that I was not a part of Greg Brooks Jr.'s care and support. The support was the entire university and entire community. I needed to make sure that record was clear."