LSU coach Brian Kelly said on Wednesday that the fund to support defensive back Greg Brooks Jr., who is battling a rare form of brain cancer, has gone "well over six figures" in donations.

Brooks had surgery to remove a brain mass last month.

He was recently transferred to St. Jude's Research Hospital in Memphis. Kelly said earlier this week that Brooks will need another surgery to allow "him to begin the next challenge of battling cancer."

Kelly said the team has worn Greg Brooks T-shirts often and visits him "virtually" every day.

"What has been inspirational, heartwarming has been the national support," he said, pointing out the well wishes from across the country and the helmet stickers worn by Arkansas and Missouri in support of Brooks.

The 22-year-old former Arkansas transfer, who grew up in Louisiana, has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, which affects between 350 and 500 people in the U.S. every year and is most commonly found in children, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

He had surgery Sept. 15 to remove the tumor, located between his cerebellum and brain stem, but his speech and ability to communicate have been impacted, according to Dr. Catherine O'Neal of Our Lady of the Lake Health.

"Although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation," O'Neal said in a statement. "The surgery was successful in removing the tumor, and there is no evidence that the cancer has spread. As he begins rehab in the coming weeks, Greg's family and care team will determine a treatment plan in collaboration with nationally recognized specialists in this specific form of brain cancer. He has a long journey ahead and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle."

Kelly said the team has rallied behind Brooks.

"Our players individually have been impacted that with this world of so many distractions, they've realized how lucky they are to play the game," he said, adding that they realize "it all can be taken away from you."