After calling plays for the nation's top passing offense in 2024, Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon has agreed to a new multiyear contract to stay with the Orange, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The new deal includes a significant raise that puts him near the top of the ACC in coordinator salary, per sources.

Nixon proved a key hire for first-year Syracuse coach Fran Brown, as transfer quarterback Kyle McCord broke the ACC's single-season passing record. The Orange went 10-3 and won the Holiday Bowl, the school's first bowl win since 2018. Syracuse finished with 370 yards passing per game, putting it ahead of Ole Miss and Miami.

Syracuse's offense finished No. 7 nationally in total offense and No. 8 in third-down conversion percentage. They averaged 34.1 points, which was No. 21 nationally.

Nixon interviewed with the Houston Texans for their offensive coordinator job this season and also interviewed for multiple college head coaching jobs. He's the former offensive coordinator at Baylor under Matt Rhule and has worked for five different NFL teams.

He came to Syracuse from the New York Giants, where he worked as the running backs coach.