South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski, the top player in the FCS in recent seasons, has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Gronowski immediately becomes the top available quarterback, as he went 49-6 as a starter at South Dakota State and led the Jackrabbits to two national titles.

But Gronowski isn't certain he will remain in college, as he told ESPN he is also strongly considering entering the NFL draft and that the portal entry is a way for him to weigh all his options.

"I'm trying to weigh all my options to do what's best for me and my career," Gronowski told ESPN. "I'm confident in what I can do in the NFL. If there's opportunities that help my family, I'll change my mind. It's doing what's best for me and my long-term interest overall."

It's a similar tactic to what Cam Ward did last year upon leaving Washington State, as he explored all options before ultimately going to Miami. Ward actually briefly announced he was going to the draft and began training before switching gears and picking Miami.

Gronowski's 49 wins as a starter at SDSU are tied for the most in FCS history with former North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick. The FBS record for wins is 50, which was set by Kellen Moore at Boise State.

Gronowski led SDSU to back-to-back titles national titles in 2022 and 2023 and won the Walter Payton award for the top FCS offensive player in 2023.

He has thrown for 10,330 yards and 93 touchdowns in his career and is a dual threat as he ran for 1,767 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The decision for Gronowski comes after his coach, Jimmy Rogers, left SDSU for Washington State. That hiring was announced Saturday.

Gronowski is likely to be atop the list of suitors for quarterback-needy teams in the power conferences, as he brings a unique depth of winning and experience.

He has also been squarely on the radar of NFL teams because of his production and affinity for winning. He will be the most experienced quarterback in the portal, as he has attempted 1,190 passes and completed 63.5% of them.