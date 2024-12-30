Seth Greenberg says that the lawsuit filed against Leonard Hamilton and Florida State highlights the need for NIL guidelines. (2:28)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Six former Florida State basketball players sued Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton on Monday, alleging he failed to make good on a promise to get each of them $250,000 in name, image and likeness compensation.

The plaintiffs -- Darin Green Jr., De'Ante Green, Cam'Ron Fletcher, Josh Nickelberry, Primo Spears and Jalen Warley -- filed suit in Leon County circuit court, and their attorney, Fort Lauderdale-based Darren Heitner, shared the 20-page complaint.

The former players allege Hamilton promised them the money from his "business partners." The lawsuit says they walked out of a practice last season over the missed payments and intended to boycott a Feb. 17 game against Duke. They ended up playing -- the Seminoles lost -- amid a guarantee from Hamilton that they would be paid but they never were, according to the suit.

No attorney for Hamilton was listed in the lawsuit.

"We support Coach Hamilton's right to defend himself against these allegations and look forward to an expeditious resolution of this matter," the university said in a statement.

The university's statement also said an inquiry into the allegations is ongoing but "at this point we know of no unfulfilled commitments by FSU in terms of scholarships or other appropriate benefits or the Rising Spear Collective relative to NIL payments owed to the athletes."

FSU hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

The complaint includes multiple text-message exchanges between players and some between players and Hamilton.

FSU finished 17-16 last season, including 10-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The 76-year-old Hamilton is in the final year of his contract. The Seminoles are 9-4, including 0-2 in league play.

None of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit remains with the team. Darin Green and Nickelberry exhausted their college eligibility last spring, and the four others transferred. Spears is now at UTSA, Fletcher is at Xavier, De'Ante Green is at South Florida and Warley is redshirting at Gonzaga.

The lawsuit is the latest in a growing number of NIL legal battles.

Matthew Sluka, a starting quarterback for the UNLV football team, left the program after three games in September because he said he was never paid on a $100,000 NIL deal. Former Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada, now playing at Georgia, sued Gators coach Billy Napier last year over an alleged unpaid $13 million NIL deal. And several Tulsa players claim they were never paid thousands in NIL commitments made by former coach Kevin Wilson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.