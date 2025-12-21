Kansas men's basketball assistant coach Joe Dooley was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and failure to stop at an accident and will be suspended for three weeks, coach Bill Self announced Sunday.

Self said in a statement that Dooley "exercised poor judgement," and his suspension is effective immediately.

"Joe is remorseful, apologetic and accepts the consequences of his actions," Self said.

Dooley, 60, has been an assistant under Self at Kansas for two different stints. After stops at South Carolina, East Carolina (four years as an assistant, four years as head coach), New Mexico and Wyoming, Dooley joined the Kansas staff when Self left Illinois to replace Roy Williams in Lawrence in 2003.

Dooley then took over as the head coach at Florida Gulf Coast following its "Dunk City" run to the Sweet 16 under Andy Enfield. He won 20 games in each of his five seasons at FGCU before returning to East Carolina as the program's head coach in 2018.

He was fired in 2022 after four seasons and rejoined Self's staff at Kansas.

The Jayhawks (9-3) host Davidson on Monday before Big 12 play begins Jan. 3 at UCF.