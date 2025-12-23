Open Extended Reactions

Kansas coach Bill Self said Monday night that Darryn Peterson's family does not want the projected No. 1 pick to return from injury until he is "as close to 100% as possible."

Self, speaking after his team's 90-61 win over Davidson, said he is in "agreement" with the family's decision that Peterson -- who has been limited to just four games this season due to quad and hamstring injuries -- should not return until he's healthy.

"[Peterson's family] made a decision, which I don't disagree with it at all, that they want him to be as close to 100% as possible when he comes back," Self said. "He's just not quite there yet. It's a day-to-day deal. He will be [ready]. I wish he could have played tonight, but the fact of the matter is other guys got some run and did well.

"So hopefully giving other guys some opportunities will make us deeper when we get into conference play."

Before Monday, Self had not previously discussed the role Peterson's family has had in determining his playing status.

Peterson missed his second game in a row Monday night and his ninth overall.

When he has been available, the 6-foot-6 wing has demonstrated all the star qualities that landed him atop ESPN's latest 2026 NBA mock draft. He is averaging 19.3 points and connecting on 42.3% of his shots from beyond the arc.

In Peterson's absence, Kansas has turned to its defensive edge. The Jayhawks are currently seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

Self said Peterson's injuries have helped his team identify other key players, and Monday's win proved as much with six players finishing in double figures.

But Self said Peterson is pushing to return and help his team.

"We've talked about this. We're in agreement with the family that he should not play until he feels good," Self said. "We're in agreement. But I'm not inside his head or his body that I can determine if he feels good enough or not. That's up to him. He wants to be out there. He's just not ready."