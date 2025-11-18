Open Extended Reactions

We're a few weeks into college basketball season, and excitement around the 2026 draft has continued to build, with a host of star freshmen headlining the class and taking quickly to the next level. Now is a good time to roll out our first mock draft of the season.

NBA executives have benefitted from a convenient November schedule that has included a number of meaningful prospect matchups, including the Champions Classic (Nov. 18) and next week's Players Era championship in Las Vegas, which includes 18 teams and more prospect-laden matchups. This continues to be viewed as one of the stronger drafts in recent memory, with high-level players at the top of the board, as well as developing depth in the first round.

With the understanding that much of this will change all the way until June, the mock serves to project what things would look like if NBA teams drafted today. These projections are not a ranking of the top prospects -- for that, consult ESPN's Top 100. They are informed by ongoing conversations with NBA executives and scouts, as well as my own evaluation process from time spent on the road at games and watching film.

The draft order was formulated using ESPN's BPI rankings as of Nov. 14.

More NBA draft coverage:

10 college teams with most NBA prospects

Top 100 rankings of the 2026 prospects | More

First round

Darryn Peterson, PG/SG, Kansas

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists in two games

Peterson missed Kansas's past couple of games because of a hamstring issue and was described by head coach Bill Self as out for the "immediate future," which puts his status in doubt for a marquee matchup Tuesday against Cameron Boozer and Duke. While not officially ruled out as of Tuesday morning, that game stood as a major opportunity to show why he has been centered by NBA executives in the No. 1 pick discussion. Peterson's dynamic three-level scoring, impressive physical tools, defensive tenacity and competitive intangibles place him among the most complete and impactful freshman guards in recent memory. It's worth noting that NBA evaluators have been underwhelmed by the Jayhawks' supporting cast thus far, and Kansas will seemingly go as far as Peterson can carry it. There's room for debate around the No. 1 spot as the season unfolds, but Peterson would likely be the choice if the draft took place today. The prospect of an extended absence, however, would leave the door open for Dybantsa and Boozer to gain ground.

The Nets badly need a player to anchor their team moving forward; they've taken five first-round swings in the 2025 draft and are still figuring out how everyone fits long term. Peterson would address their lack of star power and then some.

AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 20.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists in four games

Dybantsa took center stage Saturday in Boston, with a large NBA contingent in attendance for BYU-UConn. He showed his tantalizing scoring upside in the second half, after struggling to impact the first, pointing to some of the concerns around his consistency and tendencies, but also serving as a reminder of his considerable talent. Overall, he has been efficient. He draws fouls frequently and has made an effort to play team basketball, but he is still learning to read the flow of the game and when to be aggressive. Dybantsa's impressive physicality gives him top-notch upside as a wing scorer who should also add value defensively, but he will need to show improvement to maximize his chances of going No. 1.

The Wizards are among several teams with a lot riding on the 2026 lottery -- they've gotten positive returns from 2024 draftees Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George but remain in search of a young star they can build their offense around. Dybantsa would bring a downhill element that the roster lacks.

play 0:17 AJ Dybantsa throws down putback slam AJ Dybantsa throws down putback slam

Cameron Boozer, PF/C, Duke

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists in four games

While a quiet debut against Texas underscored some of scouts' concerns around Boozer's athleticism, he'll have a huge platform Tuesday against Kansas, with a majority of the NBA's decision-makers expected to attend. He's a polished all-around player who contributes to winning beyond purely scoring, which should help mitigate the fact that he's not as vertically explosive. His outstanding track record will earn him some benefit of the doubt as he settles in to college, and his prolific production will keep him in the conversation with Peterson and Dybantsa atop the draft.

Utah is off to a better start than expected but still falls in the bottom three in ESPN's BPI win projections and recently lost Walker Kessler for the season because of injury. If the Jazz's pick falls outside the top eight, it would be conveyed to Oklahoma City, creating an additional incentive for the Jazz to stay bad for another season. Boozer would fit nicely as an offensive centerpiece alongside Ace Bailey.

Nate Ament, SF/PF, Tennessee

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 20 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists in four games

Ament has been productive against lower-level opponents to begin the season and will be under the microscope next week in Las Vegas, with all 30 NBA teams expected to send decision-makers to the prospect-laden Players Era Championship. Ament is still learning to leverage his 6-foot-10, 207-pound frame as a scorer, but it has been encouraging to see him attack downhill and draw fouls. Scouts will be eager to evaluate him against better competition, but his frame and skill set portend excellent upside as he gains experience.

The Pacers' devastating run of bad injury luck spilled into the regular season -- Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith have been among the notable players injured. Indiana's decision to reacquire its own 2026 first-round pick back in the spring now looks particularly shrewd, giving the franchise a security blanket and a pathway into a talented draft lottery. After a 1-13 start, it might make sense for the Pacers to lean in to the losing, with eyes on bouncing back next season with a healthy Tyrese Haliburton.

play 0:18 Nate Ament throws down big flush vs. North Florida Ospreys Nate Ament throws down big flush vs. North Florida Ospreys

5. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans)

Caleb Wilson, PF/C, North Carolina

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 20 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3 assists in four games

Wilson looks to have made a tangible jump since arriving in college, impressing NBA teams with a newfound competitive gear that's translating into big-time production. His energy and impact in the paint defensively and on the glass have made a huge difference, coupled with a strong feel and passing ability. The main challenge moving forward will be projecting his jump shot, as he hasn't taken many 3s and has been inconsistent from the foul line (68.8%). It's unlikely he can be an offensive focal point in the NBA without major growth in that area, but some scouts believe there's an opportunity for Wilson to vault into the upper echelon of this class if he can sustain this level of play.

Atlanta appears set to benefit from its decision to trade out of the 2025 draft lottery to obtain this pick from New Orleans, as the 2-12 Pelicans continue to backslide and seem likely to convey significant odds. This selection will be a luxury for the Hawks, no matter what.

Mikel Brown Jr., PG, Louisville

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 19.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists in four games

A 29-point explosion in a rivalry game against Kentucky signaled Brown's proper arrival on the college stage and underscored the excitement surrounding his NBA potential and trajectory. His ability to shoot from deep (36% from 3) off the dribble and catch, as well as make plays for teammates, gives him excellent upside, plus continuing to get downhill and to the foul line with more aggression will help his case. It's a reasonable bet right now that he'll be the first guard off the board after Darryn Peterson, and where Brown ultimately falls among the top picks might depend on where the point-guard-needy teams end up selecting.

This has been a challenging start to the season, to say the least, for the 3-11 Kings, who control their own pick and might need to consider pivoting from an aging core group on expensive contracts. The number of high-level talents in this lottery makes that a more palatable proposition, and the Kings' need for a younger playmaker should make Brown a clear consideration.

play 0:18 Mikel Brown Jr. sinks deep 3-pointer Mikel Brown Jr. makes a deep 3-pointer for Louisville.

Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C, Houston

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 10.8 points, 9 rebounds, 0.5 assists in four games

Cenac has been steady to start the college season and appears to have bought in to his role at Houston, making a difference on the glass and flashing comfort with his jumper. With his minutes looking solid, there's plenty of room for him to build on that, particularly on the offensive end, where he faces an adjustment playing on the inside against older and stronger college bigs. He's still a ways from reaching his ceiling, but he has a good toolbox for a modern, mobile, rim-protecting stretch 5, an archetype that's not prevalent in this class.

The Hornets have gotten strong early returns from their rookies, including Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner, but it remains to be seen whether they're ready to make a true push for a play-in spot. Cenac's length and mobility could be additive to their front court long term.

Koa Peat, PF/C, Arizona

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists in four games

Peat has left a strong impression with his early play and firmed up a place in the lottery discussion, with his physicality and interior impact proving important for Arizona. His lack of shooting range and the fact that he's undersized (6-8) for a 4 are viewed as limiting factors, but it's easy to appreciate his well-defined identity as a player. If Peat can develop a 3-point shot, it's hard not to see him finding utility in the NBA, but that might ultimately be something he'll have to show in workouts. Continuing to drive winning as a rebounder, play finisher and physical defender should keep him front of mind as a mid-to-late lottery candidate, although his skill set might be more team-specific than others.

The Mavericks' dismissal of general manager Nico Harrison might signal a turning of the page, as Dallas reorients the franchise around Cooper Flagg. There's a window for the 4-11 Mavs to pivot further into the lottery in search of another young star to pair with him.

Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Sophomore

2024-25 stats: 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists

Quaintance remains sidelined as he completes the final stages of rehab for a torn ACL. His production as a 17-year-old freshman at Arizona State last season made him a prospect of serious interest, and the hope is he'll be back by January. Optimistically, he projects as a vertical spacer and lob threat who can also anchor a team defensively, but he's not a good outside shooter nor super skilled for a 5-man, likely creating some limitations on how he might be used on offense. NBA teams are eager to see him retake the floor to get a better feel for his readiness and upside.

The Grizzlies are currently slated to pick twice in the lottery, holding their own first-round pick and likely Phoenix's as well. As Memphis considers a longer time horizon after trading Desmond Bane, landing a couple of swings in a quality draft will be critical.

Dame Sarr, SG/SF, Duke

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists in four games

Scouts regard Sarr as Duke's second-best prospect, with his 6-8 frame, defensive upside and developing offensive game as a perimeter connector giving him a path to becoming a valuable NBA player. He's also starting to answer questions about his shooting, having made 7 of 14 from 3 to begin the season and looking comfortable catching and shooting. While he's not heavily featured as a scorer, much of his value will come from filling in the gaps.

A slow start for the Clippers has positioned the defending champion Thunder to potentially select in the lottery, giving them another opportunity to add top talent to an already loaded roster. This is the first of three first-round selections they hold.

play 0:17 Dame Sarr gets the steal and slam for Duke Dame Sarr comes up with a steal and rocks the rim with a jam for Duke vs. Indiana State.

11. Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix)

Karim Lopez, SF/PF, New Zealand Breakers (New Zealand)

Lopez has been productive in his second season in Australia, making 40% of his 3s, showing progress offensively and chipping in as a rebounder. There are some holes in his profile: he hasn't gotten to the free throw line much, and scouts have expressed concern about his athleticism and defense. Lopez may ultimately project best as a stretch-four rather than a wing. His ability to handle, be a playmaker and knock down open shots at 6-8 will keep him in conversations in this part of the draft.

The Grizzlies will have the better of Phoenix and Orlando's first-round picks, with the Magic ahead of the Suns based on ESPN's BPI projections.

Neoklis Avdalas, SG/SF, Virginia Tech

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6 assists in four games

Avdalas' 33-point breakout on the road against Providence put the NBA on notice, as he deftly navigated ball screens, knocked down five 3s and showcased his upside as a 6-8 playmaking wing. While he's not especially fast or adept at beating defenders one-on-one -- a factor that creates some skepticism in his projection -- NBA teams are always in search of big playmakers, and Avdalas has begun to demonstrate that in an outsized role. Continuing to make shots from long range and establish his value without the ball will be key. He fits the blueprint from a size and skill perspective, and will have a chance to go high in the draft if he can assuage those concerns.

Portland sits in the middle of the pack in the West and will convey its selection to Chicago if the Blazers make the playoffs and the pick falls between 15 and 30.

Braylon Mullins, SG, UConn

Freshman

Mullins remains out with an ankle injury but is on track to return in the coming weeks, and NBA teams will be eager to assess him in a college setting. His excellent three-point shooting, both off movement and off the bounce, gives him a calling-card skill, plus he's a tough competitor with positional size who can chip in defensively. UConn has historically done well featuring its shooters under Dan Hurley and will need him to make an impact, positioning him for a potential one-and-done season if things go smoothly.

The Bulls own their pick in 2026 and returned to the middle of the pack after a hot start to the season -- the healthy return of Coby White and Josh Giddey will offer a better sense of which direction Chicago is headed with respect to the draft.

Darius Acuff Jr., PG, Arkansas

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 19.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists in four games

Acuff is off to a solid start at Arkansas, putting up efficient numbers and shooting it well from long range through four games. His burst and knack for making plays have been on display, and his strength and pace help compensate for his smaller size. Guard-needy teams will be looking closely at him in the coming weeks, with a Thanksgiving matchup against Duke and a head-to-head game against Mikel Brown Jr. and Louisville offering real tests.

The Bucks control their own pick and have a glaring need for long-term backcourt help at the moment -- while it's early, their pick could be an interesting landing spot for any of the guards in this range.

Thomas Haugh, SF/PF, Florida

Junior

2025-26 stats: 19 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3 assists in four games

Many around the NBA anticipated Haugh would break out this season -- he has wasted no time establishing himself as one of the best players in college basketball. Although he'll turn 23 before his rookie season in the NBA, Haugh looks like an obvious plug-and-play option who will help any team with his ball movement, defensive effort and versatility. Teams with playoff aspirations will be looking hard at him starting in this part of the draft.

Amid some speculation that they could take a nosedive in the standings, the Celtics have been frisky in the absence of Jayson Tatum. Adding an NBA-ready player with this pick should be one approach they consider.

play 0:22 Thomas Haugh drains trey vs. Miami Hurricanes Thomas Haugh buries 3-pointer against Miami Hurricanes

Labaron Philon Jr., PG, Alabama

Sophomore

2025-26 stats: 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6 assists in three games

Philon has opened the season in good form, notably scoring 25 points in Alabama's road win over St. John's and flashing improved ability as a shot-maker. He's stepping into a focal playmaking role this season and has a nice opportunity to separate himself from the other point guards in this part of the draft. Showing he can shoulder the load efficiently as Alabama navigates a tough nonconference schedule will help.

The Raptors control their own pick, but are working to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022, likely slating them to select somewhere in this range.

17. Charlotte Hornets (via Orlando)

Tounde Yessoufou, SG/SF, Baylor

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 16.3 points, 5 rebounds, 1.7 assists in three games

With a powerful 6-5, 210-pound frame and high-performing motor, Yessoufou has interesting upside, as well as some developmental risk as scouts work to project his offense. He can power downhill and to the foul line, but has struggled shooting from 3 (3-for-15 to start the season) and faces questions about his playmaking and feel for moving the ball. If his shooting improves, Yessoufou could be a high-value play-finisher and disruptive defender at the very least. How his efficiency bears out over the course of the season will be the biggest factor in how high he's selected.

Charlotte will receive the least favorable of Washington (if 1-8), Phoenix, Orlando and Memphis's picks, which in this case is the Magic's.

Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/C, Michigan

Senior

2025-26 stats: 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3 assists in three games

Lendeborg's age puts a damper on his perceived upside, but his all-around game and physical tools should be good enough to land him in the first round, where teams looking for plug-and-play frontcourt help will consider him. He remains a streaky outside shooter, but his ability to handle and pass gives him extra perimeter functionality for a bigger forward at 6-9, 240.

Michigan has been dealing with the tricky task of playing three bigs together for stretches, hoping Lendeborg's ability to blend lineups will enable them to get their best players on the floor together. He's not always aggressive as a scorer, but he should have utility in a complementary NBA context and be appealing to teams like Golden State that are in win-now mode.

Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists in four games

Although he entered college with less fanfare than some of his classmates, Flemings has been one of the best freshmen out of the gate, playing a key role for No. 1-ranked Houston and showcasing NBA-caliber speed, vision and explosiveness. He aced his first major test, spurring the Cougars to a win against a tough Auburn defense on Sunday with 22 points. He has been exceptionally efficient in this small sample, making 79% of two-point attempts through four games, and puts a lot of pressure on defenses with his pace downhill despite being slender. He should continue to emerge as the season goes on while sharing a backcourt with Milos Uzan.

Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

Senior

2025-26 stats: 21.3 points, 3 rebounds, 5.3 assists in three games

It's no surprise that Stirtz is off to a good start as Iowa navigates a soft early schedule, as an expert ball-screen navigator and older prospect who remains one of the top players in college basketball. He has proven himself as a guard who can dictate gameflow and make good decisions while shouldering major usage. He'll be more closely scrutinized against better competition, as scouts work to project him physically and defensively long-term. As a 22-year-old senior, teams will scrutinize his developmental upside relative to the other guards in this class, but there will be some plug-and-play appeal for teams needing more immediate help.

Hannes Steinbach, PF/C, Washington

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 14.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists in four games

Among the most productive bigs in college basketball early on, Steinbach has been excellent on the glass and a stabilizing force for Washington. He certainly looks the part as a long-term NBA player, with a good understanding of his role up front, above-average mobility for his size, and capability as a passer playing out of short rolls. He is starting to separate himself from many of the other bigs projected outside the lottery and has room to rise based on his sheer production.

The Spurs hold the right to swap their own first with Atlanta's in this draft, but in this scenario, they hold onto their own.

Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

Sophomore

2025-26 stats: 13 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists in four games

Evans has been streaky to start the season, but he looks the part as a high-level perimeter shooter who should be poised for a sophomore leap. Duke will need him to score a lot, and his ability to knock down shots off movement and space the floor makes him a strong fit with Cameron Boozer, in theory. NBA teams still have questions about his defensive impact, shot selection and ability to get downhill, but there's a realistic chance Evans' shooting helps him carve out a role.

23. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia)

Dash Daniels, PG/SG, Melbourne United (Australia)

Daniels continues to play a useful supporting role for 11-2 Melbourne United, primarily offering sturdy defensive minutes. The fact that he has carved out minutes at 17 years old is impressive, but he's also not getting to stretch himself offensively in a way that would significantly bolster his standing yet. As the youngest prospect on our Top 100, Daniels won't necessarily have to stay in the 2026 draft -- he could ultimately benefit from delaying and entering in a thinner 2027 class, depending on the feedback he gets. The Thunder will receive this pick from Philadelphia, unless it lands in the top four.

Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Sophomore

2025-26 stats: 12 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3 assists in three games

Mara landed in a more optimal situation after transferring from UCLA to Michigan and has looked the part as a future NBA player, with his sheer size and terrific passing vision making him a unique offensive threat. While he's not fast or vertically explosive, he's sufficiently mobile to play in drop coverage and should at least add some defensive value as a deterrent around the basket. He's likely to see all types of coverages and double-teams moving forward, but Mara brings a lot more to the table than your typical 7-footer and has thus far reminded teams what made him interesting earlier in his career.

The Cavs hold the ability to swap their first with the worse of San Antonio and Atlanta's firsts.

play 9:56 Michigan Wolverines vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Game Highlights Michigan Wolverines vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Game Highlights

Zuby Ejiofor, PF/C, St. John's

Senior

2025-26 stats: 18.3 points, 7 rebounds, 3.3 assists in three games

Ejiofor has impressed with his all-out effort and flashes of improving skill, with his passing ability making him more dynamic than most undersized (6-9) energy bigs in this mold. He also hit a pair of 3s in a breakout game against Alabama, and continuing to display some touch from range would be helpful in solidifying a first-round case. He appears in for an All-American type of campaign, and if things go that direction, playoff teams searching for immediate frontcourt help may consider him at the end of the first round.

Miles Byrd, SG/SF, San Diego State

Junior

2025-26 stats: 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists in two games

Byrd is one of the more apt perimeter defenders in the class and should have role-player appeal to winning teams in search of depth. San Diego State has only played two games thus far, but it will draw strong competition next week in Las Vegas and give Byrd a useful proving ground. Scouts hope to see him make strides offensively, particularly as a shooter, and he should have opportunities to grow as a playmaker, as well.

27. Atlanta Hawks (via Cleveland)

Meleek Thomas, PG/SG, Arkansas

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists in four games

Thomas has displayed some growth as a decision-maker and passer, but also struggled with efficiency as he adjusts to college basketball. His toughness, positional size, productivity and scoring instincts give him interesting upside as he continues to try to prove he's more than purely a scorer. Arkansas is relying heavily on him to generate offense, but he'll need to be more consistent and sharpen his shot selection to strengthen his one-and-done case.

The Hawks will receive the worse of their own first/San Antonio's first and the Cavaliers' first.

28. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston)

Alex Condon, C, Florida

Junior

2025-26 stats: 16.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists in four games

While Condon can be divisive for scouts due to concerns about his offensive output, mobility, passing flashes and defensive mentality give him tools to work with as a potential glue guy at the NBA level. After playing a major role in Florida's 2025 title run, he'll draw longer looks this time around. He picked up basketball late and there's some untapped upside here if he can add a reliable jumper and polish his skills further. Condon has been much more productive out of the gate as a scorer, pointing the arrow in the right direction at the moment.

The Thunder will have the two most favorable of their own, Houston's (if 5-30) and the Clippers' firsts.

Joseph Tugler, PF/C, Houston

Junior

2025-26 stats: 8.5 points, 5 rebounds, 1.5 assists in four games

Tugler is a defensive ace with elite length who cleans up mistakes and wins extra possessions on the interior in a way that should translate into some level of NBA utility. He's also a limited offensive player, which makes his fit more team-specific and makes him a bit divisive for scouts. He'll make the most sense as a plug-and-play specialist on a playoff team with a specific vision for how to use him. The idea of him in Denver as a defender off the bench is entertaining to think about.

30. Washington Wizards (via Oklahoma City)

Dwayne Aristode, SF, Arizona

Freshman

2025-26 stats: 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1 assist in four games

Aristode had NBA teams heavily intrigued with his impressive frame (6-8, 220) and 3-and-D potential entering the season. It's hard to get carried away considering the context, as his playing time has been up and down, logging less than 10 minutes in Arizona's biggest games against Florida and UCLA, but he showed off his shooting with six 3s against Northern Arizona. After missing his senior year of high school with a foot injury, Aristode is clearly still getting up to speed, but will need to get a better foothold from a minutes perspective to make a one-and-done case. If he can carve out a role like Carter Bryant did last season, there's a pathway into the draft as a developmental player.

The Wizards hold the least favorable of the Clippers, Rockets and Thunder firsts.

Remaining Big mock draft for the 2026 class

31. Brooklyn Nets: Sergio de Larrea, PG/SG, Valencia (Spain)

32. New York Knicks (via Washington): Patrick Ngongba, C, Duke, Sophomore

33. San Antonio Spurs (via Utah): Nikolas Khamenia, SF/PF, Duke, Freshman

34. Memphis Grizzlies (via Indiana): Cameron Carr, SG/SF, Baylor, Sophomore

35. Boston Celtics (via New Orleans): Braden Smith, PG, Purdue, Senior

36. Sacramento Kings: JT Toppin, PF/C, Texas Tech, Senior

37. Sacramento Kings (via Charlotte): Karter Knox, SG/SF, Arkansas, Sophomore

38. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Dallas): Alex Karaban, SF/PF, UConn, Senior

39. LA Clippers (via Memphis): Tahaad Pettiford, PG, Auburn, Sophomore

40. Brooklyn Nets (via LA Clippers): Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina, Junior

41. Washington Wizards (via Phoenix): Magoon Gwath, C, San Diego State, Sophomore

42. San Antonio Spurs (via Portland): Paul McNeil Jr., SG, NC State, Sophomore

43. Houston Rockets (via Chicago): Tomislav Ivisic, C, Illinois, Junior

44. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee): Darrion Williams, SF, NC State, Senior

45. Atlanta Hawks (via Boston): Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona, Freshman

46. Toronto Raptors: Wesley Yates III, SG, Washington, Sophomore

47. Orlando Magic: Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona, Junior

48. Charlotte Hornets (via Golden State): Milos Uzan, PG, Houston, Senior

49. San Antonio Spurs (via Miami): Andrej Stojakovic, SG/SF, Illinois, Junior

50. Washington Wizards (via Minnesota): Mouhamed Sylla, C, Georgia Tech, Freshman

51. Minnesota Timberwolves (via San Antonio): Adam Atamna, SG, ASVEL (France)

52. New York Knicks (via Detroit): Dailyn Swain, SG/SF, Texas, Junior

53. Phoenix Suns (via Philadelphia): Morez Johnson Jr., PF/C, Michigan, Sophomore

54. Brooklyn Nets (via Atlanta): Moustapha Thiam, C, Cincinnati, Sophomore

55. Toronto Raptors (via Los Angeles): Michael Ruzic, PF/C, Joventut (Spain)

56. New York Knicks: Boogie Fland, PG, Florida, Sophomore

57. Cleveland Cavaliers: Richie Saunders, SG/SF, BYU, Senior

58. Houston Rockets: Nolan Winter, PF/C, Wisconsin, Junior

59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Denver): Solo Ball, SG, UConn, Junior

60. Washington Wizards (via Oklahoma City): Tucker DeVries, SG/SF, Indiana, Senior