Cal running back Jaydn Ott announced early Sunday morning he will return to school for his senior season.

His announcement, posted on X with the famous "I'm not leaving" clip from "The Wolf of Wall Street," is big news for the Bears. Cal lost quarterback Fernando Mendoza to the portal but now returns its top two running backs in Ott and Jaivian Thomas.

Ott, who entered 2024 off a breakthrough 1,000-yard season, injured his ankle in the season opener and was never 100% healthy. He missed two games and was limited in others and finished with 116 carries for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Ott has become a favorite among Cal supporters, with one fan making a viral cover song "Ott To Go" to the tune of "Hot to Go!" by Chappell Roan.