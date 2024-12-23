Ohio State is ready for its rematch with Oregon

Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The fourth quarter had just begun when the chants around the Horseshoe started.

"We want Oregon."

In the tunnel underneath the Ohio State student section, Rose Bowl staffers readied red roses for the locker room celebration, as Brutus emerged from the catacomb with the first bouquet.

The Ohio State backups still had several minutes to play before Tennessee was officially put away. But the Buckeyes had already mentally moved on to their looming rematch against Oregon in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on New Year's Day.

With its empathic 42-17 victory over the Volunteers in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Ohio State set the stage for a second showdown with the Ducks, who defeated the Buckeyes 32-31 in Eugene on Oct. 12 on the way to an undefeated regular season, Big Ten championship and the CFP's No. 1 overall seed.

The Buckeyes had every chance to win that October game. But with Ohio State driving in the final seconds, star freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith was flagged for a controversial offensive pass interference call, pushing the Buckeyes out of field goal range. Quarterback Will Howard then inexplicably slid as time expired, ending the game at the Oregon 26-yard line.

"We've all been looking forward to this one and for another crack at these guys," said Howard, who had a rose stem in his teeth as he congratulated teammates coming off the field after the victory over Tennessee. "The way that last one ended doesn't sit right with me. It still bugs me."

The Ohio State defense has been a different unit since that first crack at the Ducks.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns, as Ohio State's talented defensive front failed to sack him once and generated quarterback pressures just twice. Oregon's wide receivers also won their one-on-one matchups, most notably against cornerback Denzel Burke, resulting in a barrage of big plays. But since then, the Buckeyes have dominated the opposition. Since the Oregon game, they rank No. 1 nationally in fewest yards allowed per play (3.8), yards given up per game (234.4) and points surrendered per game (11.7).

"We're looking forward to the opportunity because it was not a great game for us," defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said of the first Oregon outing. "Quite frankly, the guys got pissed off and it led to a run for us. They used that game as motivation."

play 2:47 Ohio State steamrolls Tennessee to set up Oregon rematch Ohio State impresses in a thumping 42-17 win over Tennessee to set up a date with Oregon in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State's explosive offense came out motivated Saturday night after a listless performance in its regular-season finale, a 13-10 loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes also showed what they're capable of when, as offensive coordinator Chip Kelly put it, they're "clicking on all cylinders."

Facing one of the SEC's top defenses, the Buckeyes produced touchdowns on their first three drives. Tennessee couldn't cover Smith, who scored a pair of touchdowns and had a game-high 103 receiving yards. The Vols also couldn't tackle running back TreVeyon Henderson, who generated 134 yards of offense with two scores.

"We called this game more aggressively -- there's no question about that," coach Ryan Day said. "But also, I think we did some things that maximized what we have in terms of our strengths and minimized our deficiencies."

Ohio State maximized Howard and the downfield passing attack by featuring arguably college football's top receiving duo in Smith and wideout Emeka Egbuka, who added 81 receiving yards on five receptions.

Howard responded to the challenge and his poor play against Michigan by completing 24 of 29 passes for 311 yards. His lone interception came on Ohio State's fourth drive with the Buckeyes already up 21-0. Howard tried to zip a pass to Smith at the back of the end zone. Officials could've called defensive pass interference on Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter, who was draped all over Smith. Instead, Tennessee's Will Brooks was able to corral the tipped ball for the pick before crashing out of bounds.

"I liked the call, I liked how aggressive we were," Day said. "When you call the game aggressively, something like [that] happens. You have to be willing to live with it."

The contrast of these past two games underscored how Ohio State's offense is at its best when it's aggressive. Combine that with a defense playing as well as any in college football, and it's easy to see why Buckeyes will head to Pasadena with revenge on their mind -- and a national championship run in their sights.

"Yeah, I'm excited, man," Howard said. "We're going to go out there and have some fun and let it rip."