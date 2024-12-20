Open Extended Reactions

For the Oregon Ducks, securing the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff and a first-round bye comes with a stylish reward.

In their quarterfinal game of the new 12-team playoff against either the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Tennessee Volunteers, the Ducks will take the field at the Rose Bowl in a special player edition cleat of the Nike Kobe 6's: the "KOBE VI UO PE."

The cleat features a white base with the Nike swoosh filled with green and outlined with a yellow swatch. The Kobe logo, signature and cleat sole are also green.

Oregon, which Nike sponsors, is known for its one-of-a-kind uniforms and cleats. Ahead of the regular season, the team revealed a new collection of uniforms called "Generation O," which included five uniform variations exclusive to the Ducks.

This won't be Oregon's first time rocking Nike Kobe 6 cleats on the field. At the Big 10 championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Ducks wore a cleat variation of the popular Kobe 6 "Grinch" colorway.

However, team-inspired colorways of the Kobe 6 aren't new to college football equipment rooms. The USC Trojans wore Kobe 6 cleats earlier this season against their crosstown rivals, the UCLA Bruins.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant debuted the Kobe 6 "Grinch" -- originally dubbed the Green Mamba -- on Christmas Day in 2010, when LeBron James and the Miami Heat walked away with a 96-80 win.