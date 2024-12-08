Open Extended Reactions

Championship weekend delivered a blockbuster befitting of the first 12-team College Football Playoff.

In Atlanta, it took overtime, but Georgia, even after two regular-season losses, claimed the SEC by beating Texas and stealing an all-important first-round bye from the Longhorns, who will still host a quarterfinal against 12-seed Clemson.

Top-ranked Oregon and Penn State engaged in an offensive shootout in Indianapolis. But despite a late effort from the Nittany Lions, the Ducks proved once again why they are both still undefeated and ranked atop the college football world. Dan Lanning's 13-0 team doesn't just get a first-round bye -- they'll be playing in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

In the land of underdogs and surprises, Arizona State and Boise State made loud statements in their respective Big 12 and Mountain West championship games, earning improbable -- but well-deserved -- first-round byes. Who would have seen that coming four months ago? Not the Big 12 media, which predicted the Sun Devils to finish last in the conference.

And finally, in Charlotte, Dabo Swinney and Clemson (with an assist from Syracuse last week) resurrected their once-lost season and found themselves with another conference championship and a spot in the playoff by beating SMU on a last-second field goal. The Mustangs had to sweat it out overnight, but in the end, they -- not Alabama, not Ole Miss, not South Carolina and not Miami -- found themselves in the playoff field as well. Their reward? A trip to Happy Valley to face No. 6 Penn State.

After months of rankings, seedings and countless debates, we have a 12-team bracket that brings about plenty of enticing questions and intriguing possibilities.

Can Oregon run the table and go 16-0 and finally get the coveted national championship the program craves? Will Georgia once again show itself to be the sport's flagship program a year after missing out on the playoff? How far will the Cinderella runs of Boise State and Arizona State go? Is a sleeping giant such as Notre Dame, Ohio State or Tennessee better positioned for a run after not having to play in a conference championship? Or will the new format bring about more chaos and produce a double-digit-seed semifinalist, maybe even a familiar winner like Clemson?

Here are our full picks for the inaugural, 12-team College Football Playoff.

Andrea Adelson

First round

Texas 28, Clemson 14

Ohio State 27, Tennessee 24

Penn State 24, SMU 23

Notre Dame 38, Indiana 17

Quarterfinals

Texas 33, Arizona State 30

Oregon 35, Ohio State 31

Penn State 38, Boise State 35

Notre Dame 23, Georgia 20

Semifinals

Texas 31, Oregon 30

Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24

National title game

Texas 31, Notre Dame 27

Kyle Bonagura

First round

Texas 31, Clemson 21

Ohio State 28, Tennessee 24

Penn State 31, SMU 17

Indiana 31, Notre Dame 24

Quarterfinals

Oregon 35, Ohio State 28

Arizona State 31, Texas 28

Penn State 38, Boise State 24

Georgia 42, Indiana 38

Semifinals

Oregon 42, Arizona State 31

Georgia 28, Penn State 24

National title game

Oregon 31, Georgia 24

Bill Connelly

First round

Texas 35, Clemson 16

Ohio State 17, Tennessee 10

Penn State 31, SMU 20

Notre Dame 24, Indiana 23

Quarterfinals

Oregon 28, Ohio State 21

Texas 31, Arizona State 17

Penn State 24, Boise State 20

Notre Dame 20, Georgia 16

Semifinals

Oregon 35, Texas 31

Notre Dame 23, Penn State 21

National title game

Oregon 28, Notre Dame 27

David Hale

First round

Texas 45, Clemson 27

Ohio State 28, Tennessee 27

SMU 30, Penn State 28

Notre Dame 42, Indiana 10

Quarterfinals

Texas 34, Arizona State 21

Ohio State 32, Oregon 31

SMU 36, Boise State 33

Notre Dame 21, Georgia 20

Semifinals

Ohio State 27, Texas 24

Notre Dame 35, SMU 28

National title game

Ohio State 27, Notre Dame 24

Eli Lederman

First round

Texas 41, Clemson 31

Ohio State 24, Tennessee 20

Penn State 31, SMU 28

Notre Dame 34, Indiana 17

Quarterfinals

Texas 30, Arizona State 13

Oregon 35, Ohio State 34

Boise State 28, Penn State 20

Notre Dame 24, Georgia 16

Semifinals

Oregon 24, Texas 20

Notre Dame 27, Boise State 17

National title game

Oregon 27, Notre Dame 24

Chris Low

First round

Texas 31, Clemson 14

Ohio State 27, Tennessee 24

Penn State 35, SMU 21

Notre Dame 24, Indiana 20

Quarterfinals

Texas 34, Arizona State 24

Ohio State 30, Oregon 28

Boise State 28, Penn State 27

Georgia 24, Notre Dame 21

Semifinals

Ohio State 31, Texas 30

Georgia 34, Boise State 21

National title game

Georgia 28, Ohio State 23

Max Olson

First round

Texas 31, Clemson 20

Ohio State 17, Tennessee 14

Penn State 41, SMU 35

Indiana 24, Notre Dame 21

Quarterfinals

Texas 27, Arizona State 17

Oregon 35, Ohio State 13

Penn State 31, Boise State 21

Georgia 27, Indiana 10

Semifinals

Oregon 37, Texas 31

Georgia 20, Penn State 17

National title game

Oregon 34, Georgia 27

Adam Rittenberg

First round

Texas 24, Clemson 16

Ohio State 26, Tennessee 19

Penn State 34, SMU 23

Notre Dame 31, Indiana 21

Quarterfinals

Texas 33, Arizona State 20

Oregon 38, Ohio State 35

Penn State 35, Boise State 31

Notre Dame 19, Georgia 17

Semifinals

Oregon 31, Texas 21

Notre Dame 27, Penn State 26

National title game

Oregon 38, Notre Dame 27

Mark Schlabach

First round

Texas 24, Clemson 20

Ohio State 28, Tennessee 17

Penn State 34, SMU 24

Notre Dame 35, Indiana 21

Quarterfinals

Arizona State 24, Texas 21

Oregon 38, Ohio State 31

Penn State 27, Boise State 24

Georgia 24, Notre Dame 21

Semifinals

Oregon 38, Arizona State 27

Georgia 27, Penn State 21

National title game

Oregon 24, Georgia 20

Jake Trotter

First round

Texas 24, Clemson 12

Tennessee 21, Ohio State 20

Penn State 27, SMU 19

Notre Dame 31, Indiana 23

Quarterfinals

Arizona State 27, Texas 23

Oregon 35, Tennessee 28

Boise State 28, Penn State 27

Notre Dame 16, Georgia 14

Semifinals

Oregon 44, Arizona State 38

Notre Dame 20, Boise State 14

National title game

Oregon 30, Notre Dame 27

Paolo Uggetti

First round

Texas 27, Clemson 14

Tennessee 27, Ohio State 24

Penn State 34, SMU 20

Notre Dame 28, Indiana 17

Quarterfinals

Arizona State 27, Texas 24

Oregon 34, Tennessee 21

Penn State 31, Boise State 27

Notre Dame 21, Georgia 17

Semifinals

Oregon 38, Arizona State 27

Notre Dame 24, Penn State 20

National title game

Oregon 31, Notre Dame 20

Dave Wilson

First round

Texas 27, Clemson 17

Tennessee 34, Ohio State 31

Penn State 37, SMU 30

Notre Dame 24, Indiana 21

Quarterfinals

Texas 34, Arizona State 27

Oregon 30, Tennessee 24

Penn State 41, Boise State 24

Georgia 38, Notre Dame 27

Semifinals

Oregon 31, Texas 17

Georgia 28, Penn State 21

National title game

Oregon 28, Georgia 20