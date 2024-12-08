        <
        >

          College Football Playoff bracket predictions and bowl picks

          ESPN staff
Dec 8, 2024

          Championship weekend delivered a blockbuster befitting of the first 12-team College Football Playoff.

          In Atlanta, it took overtime, but Georgia, even after two regular-season losses, claimed the SEC by beating Texas and stealing an all-important first-round bye from the Longhorns, who will still host a quarterfinal against 12-seed Clemson.

          Top-ranked Oregon and Penn State engaged in an offensive shootout in Indianapolis. But despite a late effort from the Nittany Lions, the Ducks proved once again why they are both still undefeated and ranked atop the college football world. Dan Lanning's 13-0 team doesn't just get a first-round bye -- they'll be playing in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

          In the land of underdogs and surprises, Arizona State and Boise State made loud statements in their respective Big 12 and Mountain West championship games, earning improbable -- but well-deserved -- first-round byes. Who would have seen that coming four months ago? Not the Big 12 media, which predicted the Sun Devils to finish last in the conference.

          And finally, in Charlotte, Dabo Swinney and Clemson (with an assist from Syracuse last week) resurrected their once-lost season and found themselves with another conference championship and a spot in the playoff by beating SMU on a last-second field goal. The Mustangs had to sweat it out overnight, but in the end, they -- not Alabama, not Ole Miss, not South Carolina and not Miami -- found themselves in the playoff field as well. Their reward? A trip to Happy Valley to face No. 6 Penn State.

          After months of rankings, seedings and countless debates, we have a 12-team bracket that brings about plenty of enticing questions and intriguing possibilities.

          Can Oregon run the table and go 16-0 and finally get the coveted national championship the program craves? Will Georgia once again show itself to be the sport's flagship program a year after missing out on the playoff? How far will the Cinderella runs of Boise State and Arizona State go? Is a sleeping giant such as Notre Dame, Ohio State or Tennessee better positioned for a run after not having to play in a conference championship? Or will the new format bring about more chaos and produce a double-digit-seed semifinalist, maybe even a familiar winner like Clemson?

          Here are our full picks for the inaugural, 12-team College Football Playoff.

          Andrea Adelson

          First round

          Texas 28, Clemson 14
          Ohio State 27, Tennessee 24
          Penn State 24, SMU 23
          Notre Dame 38, Indiana 17

          Quarterfinals

          Texas 33, Arizona State 30
          Oregon 35, Ohio State 31
          Penn State 38, Boise State 35
          Notre Dame 23, Georgia 20

          Semifinals

          Texas 31, Oregon 30
          Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24

          National title game

          Texas 31, Notre Dame 27

          Kyle Bonagura

          First round

          Texas 31, Clemson 21
          Ohio State 28, Tennessee 24
          Penn State 31, SMU 17
          Indiana 31, Notre Dame 24

          Quarterfinals

          Oregon 35, Ohio State 28
          Arizona State 31, Texas 28
          Penn State 38, Boise State 24
          Georgia 42, Indiana 38

          Semifinals

          Oregon 42, Arizona State 31
          Georgia 28, Penn State 24

          National title game

          Oregon 31, Georgia 24

          Bill Connelly

          First round

          Texas 35, Clemson 16
          Ohio State 17, Tennessee 10
          Penn State 31, SMU 20
          Notre Dame 24, Indiana 23

          Quarterfinals

          Oregon 28, Ohio State 21
          Texas 31, Arizona State 17
          Penn State 24, Boise State 20
          Notre Dame 20, Georgia 16

          Semifinals

          Oregon 35, Texas 31
          Notre Dame 23, Penn State 21

          National title game

          Oregon 28, Notre Dame 27

          David Hale

          First round

          Texas 45, Clemson 27
          Ohio State 28, Tennessee 27
          SMU 30, Penn State 28
          Notre Dame 42, Indiana 10

          Quarterfinals

          Texas 34, Arizona State 21
          Ohio State 32, Oregon 31
          SMU 36, Boise State 33
          Notre Dame 21, Georgia 20

          Semifinals

          Ohio State 27, Texas 24
          Notre Dame 35, SMU 28

          National title game

          Ohio State 27, Notre Dame 24

          Eli Lederman

          First round

          Texas 41, Clemson 31
          Ohio State 24, Tennessee 20
          Penn State 31, SMU 28
          Notre Dame 34, Indiana 17

          Quarterfinals

          Texas 30, Arizona State 13
          Oregon 35, Ohio State 34
          Boise State 28, Penn State 20
          Notre Dame 24, Georgia 16

          Semifinals

          Oregon 24, Texas 20
          Notre Dame 27, Boise State 17

          National title game

          Oregon 27, Notre Dame 24

          Chris Low

          First round

          Texas 31, Clemson 14
          Ohio State 27, Tennessee 24
          Penn State 35, SMU 21
          Notre Dame 24, Indiana 20

          Quarterfinals

          Texas 34, Arizona State 24
          Ohio State 30, Oregon 28
          Boise State 28, Penn State 27
          Georgia 24, Notre Dame 21

          Semifinals

          Ohio State 31, Texas 30
          Georgia 34, Boise State 21

          National title game

          Georgia 28, Ohio State 23

          Max Olson

          First round

          Texas 31, Clemson 20
          Ohio State 17, Tennessee 14
          Penn State 41, SMU 35
          Indiana 24, Notre Dame 21

          Quarterfinals

          Texas 27, Arizona State 17
          Oregon 35, Ohio State 13
          Penn State 31, Boise State 21
          Georgia 27, Indiana 10

          Semifinals

          Oregon 37, Texas 31
          Georgia 20, Penn State 17

          National title game

          Oregon 34, Georgia 27

          Adam Rittenberg

          First round

          Texas 24, Clemson 16
          Ohio State 26, Tennessee 19
          Penn State 34, SMU 23
          Notre Dame 31, Indiana 21

          Quarterfinals

          Texas 33, Arizona State 20
          Oregon 38, Ohio State 35
          Penn State 35, Boise State 31
          Notre Dame 19, Georgia 17

          Semifinals

          Oregon 31, Texas 21
          Notre Dame 27, Penn State 26

          National title game

          Oregon 38, Notre Dame 27

          Mark Schlabach

          First round

          Texas 24, Clemson 20
          Ohio State 28, Tennessee 17
          Penn State 34, SMU 24
          Notre Dame 35, Indiana 21

          Quarterfinals

          Arizona State 24, Texas 21
          Oregon 38, Ohio State 31
          Penn State 27, Boise State 24
          Georgia 24, Notre Dame 21

          Semifinals

          Oregon 38, Arizona State 27
          Georgia 27, Penn State 21

          National title game

          Oregon 24, Georgia 20

          Jake Trotter

          First round

          Texas 24, Clemson 12
          Tennessee 21, Ohio State 20
          Penn State 27, SMU 19
          Notre Dame 31, Indiana 23

          Quarterfinals

          Arizona State 27, Texas 23
          Oregon 35, Tennessee 28
          Boise State 28, Penn State 27
          Notre Dame 16, Georgia 14

          Semifinals

          Oregon 44, Arizona State 38
          Notre Dame 20, Boise State 14

          National title game

          Oregon 30, Notre Dame 27

          Paolo Uggetti

          First round

          Texas 27, Clemson 14
          Tennessee 27, Ohio State 24
          Penn State 34, SMU 20
          Notre Dame 28, Indiana 17

          Quarterfinals

          Arizona State 27, Texas 24
          Oregon 34, Tennessee 21
          Penn State 31, Boise State 27
          Notre Dame 21, Georgia 17

          Semifinals

          Oregon 38, Arizona State 27
          Notre Dame 24, Penn State 20

          National title game

          Oregon 31, Notre Dame 20

          Dave Wilson

          First round

          Texas 27, Clemson 17
          Tennessee 34, Ohio State 31
          Penn State 37, SMU 30
          Notre Dame 24, Indiana 21

          Quarterfinals

          Texas 34, Arizona State 27
          Oregon 30, Tennessee 24
          Penn State 41, Boise State 24
          Georgia 38, Notre Dame 27

          Semifinals

          Oregon 31, Texas 17
          Georgia 28, Penn State 21

          National title game

          Oregon 28, Georgia 20