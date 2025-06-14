As the Gators look to face Miami in Week Four, Florida alum and SEC Now football analyst Chris Doering isn't shy about sharing his honest opinion about the rivalry. (2:30)

Five-star defensive end JaReylan McCoy has committed to Florida, sources told ESPN on Saturday, securing his place as the top-ranked pledge in the Gators' 2026 recruiting class after returning for a second visit in the span of three weeks.

McCoy, a 6-foot-7, 260-pound rusher from Tupelo, Mississippi, is ESPN's No. 9 overall prospect and the nation's second-ranked defender in the current cycle.

Initially committed to LSU, McCoy reopened his recruitment in February and trimmed his finalists to Florida, LSU and Texas last month before his process swung on an official visit with the Gators from May 30-June 1. Per ESPN sources, McCoy's connection with Florida coach Billy Napier and defensive ends coach Mike Peterson, along with the program's "family atmosphere," were central drivers in McCoy's decision to nix a scheduled official visit to Texas and instead return to Florida this weekend, where he sealed his pledge on Saturday.

McCoy has recorded 140-plus tackles and 18.5 sacks in three varsity seasons at Tupelo High School, and his commitment represents a major recruiting victory for Napier and Florida.

McCoy's signature would mark Gators' first five-star addition since Florida landed quarterback D.J. Lagway (No. 8 overall) and pass rusher L.J. McCray (No. 10) in the 2024 class. If he ultimately lands with Florida later this year, McCoy will arrive as the program's highest-ranked defensive signee since Florida inked five-star defensive end CeCe Jefferson in the 2015 class.

McCoy now stands ahead of four-star quarterback Will Griffin (No. 69 overall) and Friday night running back commit Carsyn Baker (No. 167) as the top-ranked of five ESPN 300 prospects in the Gators' 2026 class. Florida also landed the pledge of four-star wide receiver Marquez Daniel (No. 216) on Saturday, lifting the Gators to seven ESPN 300 commits in the cycle.

Five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro (No. 19) and top-40 running back Davian Groce are among the high-profile visitors joining McCoy at Florida this weekend as the Gators hit the busy summer recruiting period seeking to secure back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes. Florida signed the nation's 10th-ranked class in the 2025 cycle on the heels of the program's decision to retain Napier last November and four straight wins to close the 2024 season.