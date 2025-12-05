Silverfield lays out his plans for the Razorbacks, promising they are going to fight hard and do the little things well while discussing his journey to Fayetteville. (3:34)

Arkansas' coaching staff is coming together under Ryan Silverfield, who is set to hire coordinators Tim Cramsey (offense) and Ron Roberts (defense), sources confirmed to ESPN.

Cramsey served as Silverfield's offensive coordinator at Memphis the past four seasons, after coordinator stints at Marshall, Sam Houston State, Nevada and other programs. Since 2022, Memphis ranks No. 9 nationally in scoring offense (36.3 PPG), and 20th in passing average (273.6 YPG).

Roberts comes over from Florida, where he coordinated the defense the past two seasons. He's a former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Baylor and Louisiana, and he has been head coach at Southeastern Louisiana and Delta State, where he went 89-45 overall. Roberts helped Baylor to a Big 12 title in 2021 under coach Dave Aranda.

