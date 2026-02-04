Nebraska gets commitment from 4-star DT Dylan Berymon

Open Extended Reactions

Nebraska made a significant late addition in the 2026 class Wednesday with a commitment from four-star defensive tackle Dylan Berymon, the top uncommitted prospect in the 2026 cycle.

Berymon, a 6-foot-3, 330-pound defender from Monroe, Louisiana, is the No. 217 overall recruit in the ESPN 300. He announced his pledge to the Huskers over Kentucky in a ceremony at Louisiana's Ouachita Parish High School following visits with both programs last month.

Two months after the early signing period, Berymon began Wednesday's national signing day as the lone uncommitted prospect among ESPN's top 300 list in the class of 2026.

Berymon initially gave his pledge to Texas last June, but he decommitted from the Longhorns on Nov. 5 and later decided to wait until February to sign with a school. Kentucky and Nebraska subsequently emerged as immediate contenders late last fall, and he visited the programs on back-to-back weekends in January. Berymon also drew late interest from Florida before becoming the Huskers' third ESPN 300 pledge in the 2026 class.

Berymon, who totaled 49 tackles and four sacks in his senior season, lands as the second-ranked of 12 prospects within one of the smallest high school recruiting classes in Nebraska's modern history.

Huskers coach Matt Rhule said during the December early signing period that the program chose to be selective in the 2026 class, placing its focus on a group of prospects his coaching staff felt was capable of contributing immediately next fall.

"I think a lot of these guys we think can play early based on their mindset," Rhule said on Dec. 3 of a signing class that entered Wednesday ranked outside the top 75 of ESPN's national class rankings for the cycle.

Despite the program's cautious approach in the 2026 cycle, Rhule and Nebraska are off to a strong start in the 2027 class. Third-ranked safety Tory Pittman III (No. 25 overall), top 100 quarterback Trae Taylor III (No. 94) and four-star running back Amir Brown (No. 169) lead a group of seven class of 2027 prospects already committed to the Huskers.