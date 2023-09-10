College Football Playoff picks after Week 2

Quinn Ewers lofts it 39 yards to Adonai Mitchell in the end zone for Texas. (0:44)

Two weeks into the college football season, we've had two titanic matchups that have reshaped the playoff picture. In Week 1, Florida State soundly knocked off LSU in Orlando. Now in Week 2, Texas scored a double-digit victory at Alabama.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (2-0) 14/14 Florida State (2-0) 14/14 Texas (2-0) 11/14 Michigan (2-0) 9/14 USC (2-0) 7/14 Ohio State (2-0) 1/14

Both times ESPN's voters handsomely rewarded the winner. Florida State is one of two unanimous selections and Texas is right behind them with the third-best total.

The last time Texas defeated an AP top-3 team on the road was on Dec. 6, 1969, against second-ranked Arkansas. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers passed for 349 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. It was the fourth-most passing yards by a quarterback on the road against Alabama since Nick Saban took over in 2007.

Elsewhere, other playoff contenders continued to cruise.

Top-ranked Georgia sailed past Ball State 45-3. The Bulldogs have held 16 of their 32 opponents under 10 points over the past three seasons, six more than any other team (Alabama).

Florida State appears to have its offense back. The Seminoles have now scored more than 45 points in each of their first two games, the first time they've done so since 2016.

At Michigan, quarterback J.J. McCarthy continues to be on target, having completed 87% of his passes over two games. Not to be outdone, running back Blake Corum now has four touchdowns and the Wolverines improved to 2-0 with a win over UNLV.

A look at how our ESPN college football writers ranked their top four.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Michigan 4. USC

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Texas 4. Michigan

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Michigan 4. USC

Bill Connelly: 1 Florida State 2. Georgia 3. Texas 4. USC

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Texas 4. USC

David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Ohio State 4. Texas

Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Texas 4. Michigan

Harry Lyles Jr: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Texas 4. USC

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Texas 4. Florida State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Texas 4. Florida State

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Michigan 4. USC

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Texas 4. USC

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Texas

Dave Wilson: 1 Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Michigan 4. Texas