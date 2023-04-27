Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes was released from a hospital Wednesday after experiencing what the school referred to as a "medical event" Saturday night in Fresno, California.

"The Barnes family is beyond grateful for the love, prayers and support shown to them by Beaver Nation and beyond," a statement from Barnes said.

Barnes, 60, was in the cardiac recovery unit of a Fresno hospital after initially being in the intensive care unit. He was set to be honored during an awards ceremony at Fresno State, where he played basketball, when he fell ill. Barnes received medical care on site before being transported to Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Barnes has led Oregon State's athletic department since December 2016 following AD stints at Pitt and Utah State. He helped Fresno State to two NCAA tournaments as an all-conference player, and played professionally in Germany before beginning his administrative career. Barnes also has served as athletic director at Humboldt State and Eastern Washington.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.