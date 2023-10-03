Follow the Orchesis Dance Company at Grambling State University as they compete weekly. "Why Not Us: Grambling Dance" premieres October 4th on ESPN+. (1:00)

"Why Not Us: Grambling Dance," the fifth season of the acclaimed "Why Not Us" series, premieres Wednesday exclusively on ESPN+. The new, eight-episode ESPN+ Original will go beyond the performances of one of the most well-respected historically Black colleges and universities dance lines in the country -- the Orchesis Dance Company at Grambling State University.

Like previous seasons of "Why Not Us," which followed the North Carolina Central men's basketball team, FAMU's football program, Southern University's dance team and Howard University's golf program, "Why Not Us: Grambling Dance" will examine the distinct culture, experiences and challenges of an HBCU athletic program.

When and how can I watch "Why Not Us: Grambling Dance"?

Episode 1: Everybody is Somebody

As the new director of the Orchesis Dance Company, J'aime Griffith looks to continue her predecessor's legacy of excellence. First on the agenda, choosing a captain.

Debuts Wednesday

Episode 2: Earning Your Spot

The Orchesis have their first auditions for a pep rally performance at Grambling. Essence contemplates her future with the dance company.

Debuts Oct. 11

Episode 3: A Clean Five

It's the first game and nerves impact the Orchesis during auditions. J'aime overextends herself as she juggles her responsibilities.

Debuts Oct. 18

Episode 4: The Energy Enforcer

J'aime brings in an Orchesis alum to inject energy into the team. Gaja hopes to perform in her hometown, but it doesn't go as planned.

Debuts Oct. 25

Episode 5: That's Orchesis' Style

For the first home game, J'aime hopes to wow the crowd by adding challenging elements to the Orchesis' performance. Ebony gets an opportunity to choreograph a future routine for the Orchesis.

Debuts Nov. 1

Episode 6: Commit Fully

During a week jam-packed with three performances, some veteran dancers struggle with time management and suffer the consequences. J'aime depends on an inexperienced group to take the field.

Debuts Nov. 8

Episode 7: Happy Homecoming

It's homecoming week at Grambling and the Orchesis' alumni return to share wisdom and celebrate the current members. Expectations are high for a stellar performance and Laila hopes her growth will secure her first game-day selection.

Debuts Nov. 15

Episode 8: No Half Stepping

The biggest performance of the season goes down in New Orleans against rival Southern University. J'aime sends shockwaves through the Orchesis and foregoes tradition to determine the final roster for Bayou Classic.

Debuts Nov. 22

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ has thousands of exclusive live events, original studio shows and acclaimed series that aren't on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ content is available to stream in HD through the ESPN App on connected devices and on ESPN.com. ESPN+ also gives subscribers access to exclusive fantasy sports tools and premium articles from some of the most respected voices and analysts in the sports world.

You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ annual plan at $99.99 per year. You can also bundle ESPN+ (with ads) with Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $12.99 per month. Learn more about pricing here.

Where can I stream ESPN+?

Fans can stream ESPN+ in the ESPN+ tab within the ESPN App on Apple, Android and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Oculus Go, Cox Contour 2 and Cox X1. See the full list of supported devices and how to stream here.