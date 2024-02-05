Open Extended Reactions

The start to the 2024 college softball season is just days away. The regular season kicks off on Feb. 8, and the annual Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield will run from Feb.15-18.

Want to know how you can watch the action all season long? Nearly 3,200 regular-season NCAA Division I softball games will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, in addition to the postseason and the Women's College World Series (May 30- June 6/7).

ESPN networks will air several top-ranked matchups to start the season, including No. 5 Texas at No. 8 UCLA on Feb. 9 (ESPN), No. 11 Oklahoma State at No. 8 UCLA on Feb. 11 (ESPN) and No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 4 Florida State on Feb. 15 (ESPNU).

Here's everything you need to know about watching the upcoming season.

How do I watch the 2024 college softball regular season?

Nearly 200 Division 1 softball games will be televised on our linear platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, SEC Network and Longhorn Network). The remaining games will stream on ESPN+, ESPN3, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

When will games be played?

The regular season starts on Feb. 8 and will conclude on May 5. Click here for the full schedule.

Which teams are ranked in the top 25?

Check out the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 preseason poll.