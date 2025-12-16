2025 NCAA women's volleyball championship: How to watch, schedule

Open Extended Reactions

Texas A&M shook up the NCAA women's volleyball tournament when the No. 3 Aggies upset top-ranked and previously unbeaten Nebraska in their regional final. Now, the Aggies are headed to their first Final Four in program history.

No. 3 Wisconsin, which ousted Texas, another No. 1 seed, on its home court, and No. 1 seeds Kentucky and Pittsburgh join Texas A&M in the national semifinals, which take place Thursday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Aggies will take on Pitt in one semifinal, while Wisconsin and Kentucky will face off in the other. Neither Texas A&M nor the Panthers have won a national championship, though Pitt will play in its fifth straight Final Four. Both Wisconsin (2021) and Kentucky (2020) have won one national title.

Here are key facts about the 2025 NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament:

What is the remaining schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, Dec. 18

Semifinal: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Pittsburgh - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

"NCAA Women's Volleyball Studio Show" - 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Semifinal: No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Kentucky - 9 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, Dec. 21

"NCAA Women's Volleyball Preview Show" - 3 p.m. on ABC

Championship - 3:30 p.m. on ABC

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA women's volleyball streaming hub.

How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, scores, rankings and more.