Mark Cavendish won the last race of his professional career in Singapore on Sunday. Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Mark Cavendish's legendary cycling career ended on a high on Sunday when he triumphed in the Tour de France Criterium in Singapore.

The 39-year-old, who confirmed on Saturday that Sunday's race would be his last as a professional cyclist, clinched his 166th career win after crossing the line of the 25-lap, 2.3-km course with a trademark sprint finish.

Cavendish wore No. 35, symbolising his record for Tour de France stage wins.

"I'm quite emotional," Cavendish said. "I realised in the last five laps it was the last 15km of my career.

"I was nervous about crashing or something if I fight [for the lead]. I really wanted that so bad. I've always loved this sport.

"I'm really looking forward to what the rest of my career holds, just not on a bike, and I'm looking forward to seeing everybody soon."

Before the race, Cavendish received a 'wheel of honour' where other riders formed a path for him to approach the start line while holding up their bicycles and spinning the front wheel.

Cavendish previously announced his retirement last year before reversing that decision and breaking the all-time record for most stage wins at the Tour de France during this year's race.

The Brit, who is the world's most decorated sprinter, won an individual silver medal on the track at the 2016 Rio Olympics and claimed three world titles in the madison discipline. He also claimed the 2011 road world title and was knighted in October.

His explosive ability to win bunch sprints earned Isle of Man native Cavendish the nickname "the Manx Missile."