Luke Humphries defended his Players Championship title on Sunday with an 11-7 win over rival Luke Littler.

The 29-year-old, who beat Littler to seal the world title in January, secured his seventh major win despite huge checkouts from teenager Littler.

Littler, who won the Grand Slam of Darts last week, hit his maximum checkout of 170 as well as a 164 and 136 to threaten to overturn an early deficit, but Humphries remained calm to win the last three legs, averaging 103.69.

Humphries, who also won the World Matchplay this year, became the second person to defend the Players title, after Michael van Gerwen.

Luke Humphries beat Luke Littler to win the Players Championship. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images

The clash was the third big final involving the pair after Littler beat Humphries to land the Premier League in May.

Humphries opened up a 5-1 lead after Littler's scrappy start but a double double 20 finish and checkouts of 170 and 164 reduced the deficit to one. However, the defending champion kept his composure to secure the victory.

The prize money for the tournament saw Humphries win £120,000 while 17-year-old Littler -- who has now won more than £1m in prize money this year -- won £60,000.