NBA betting: Five picks for Tuesday's slate

The NBA is back on Thursday night with a slate of six games to choose from.

Perhaps the most intriguing game features Orlando Magic on the road against the Golden State Warriors. The Magic rank fourth in points allowed per 100 possessions and their defensive strategy is sure to revolve around containing Stephen Curry, who has averaged 27.3 PPG this season. Orlando will need strong performances from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in order to win on Tuesday night. Banchero and Wagner average a combined 43.0 PPG, 13.0 RPG and 8.7 APG. Now let's discuss my first betting recommendation.

Moody's favorite bets for Tuesday

Orlando Magic (+3.5) vs. Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors have been a middle of the road team offensively this season, ranking 14th in offensive rating, while the Magic have the fifth-best defensive rating in the league. Orlando's effort on the defensive end will be likely be the differentiator in this game. The Magic are 5-1 against the spread over their past six games against the Warriors and should be able should cover. However, they also have the potential to win outright.

Paolo Banchero over 23.5 points.

Banchero has surpassed this line in four of his past five games, averaging 21.0 FGA per game over that span. Banchero has a usage rate of 30.5% over the past five games, so expect him to be busy on Tuesday night. He has averaged 23.5 PPG in two career games against Golden State.

Tobias Harris over 5.5 rebounds.

Harris has averaged 6.2 RPG over the past 10 games and faces a Chicago Bulls team on Tuesday night that ranks 23rd in points scored per 100 possessions and have the fourth-lowest effective field goal percentage. Harris should have plenty of rebounding opportunities as he has averaged 7.4 RPG over his past 11 games against the Bulls.

Tyrese Maxey over 6.5 assists.

Maxey has averaged 6.5 APG this season and faces a Bulls team allowing the ninth-most assists per game to point guards. The return of Joel Embiid also helps Maxey as he has averaged 7.0 APG with Embiid in the lineup this season in 25 games. He should be able to surpass his assist prop total on Tuesday night against a porous Chicago team that ranks last in pace.

Ja Morant over 34.5 points and assists.

Morant has averaged 25.2 PPG and 7.8 APG with a 32.4% usage rate this season. He faces a Spurs defense ranks among the worst in the NBA, 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions. San Antonio also allows the fourth-highest effective (57.1%) and have allowed the most PPG to point guards this season. Expect Morant to shine in this matchup.

Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 15-19 (17-16-1)

76ers: 22-10 (22-10-0)

Line: 76ers (-10.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Bulls (+400), 76ers (-525)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 13.3, straight up 89%, 228.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Nose); Nikola Vucevic, (OUT - Groin); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back)

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 5-27 (11-20-1)

Grizzlies: 10-22 (13-19-0)

Line: Grizzlies (-10.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Spurs (+450), Grizzlies (-600)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 10, straight up 80%, 231.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Back); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Brooklyn Nets at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 15-18 (18-14-1)

Pelicans: 19-14 (18-14-1)

Line: Pelicans (-5.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Nets (+190), Pelicans (-220)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 4.6, straight up 66%, 231.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Knee); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 26-6 (16-14-2)

Thunder: 22-9 (22-8-1)

Line: Celtics (-3.5) Total: 239.5

Money Line: Celtics (-165), Thunder (+140)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 2.7, straight up 59%, 239.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: None reported

Thunder: None reported

Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 19-13 (22-10-0)

Warriors: 15-17 (14-17-1)

Line: Warriors (-3.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Magic (+130), Warriors (-150)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 4, straight up 64%, 231.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension)

Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 7-24 (13-18-0)

Kings: 19-12 (17-14-0)

Line: Kings (-15.5) Total: 232.5

Money Line: Hornets (+900), Kings (-1600)

BPI Projection: Kings by 14.2, straight up 89%, 237.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Illness); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)

Kings: None reported