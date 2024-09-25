Rugby Championship R6 preview: Lineups, team news, predictions

Open Extended Reactions

It's been several years since the last weekend of the Rugby Championship was needed to determine the champion and the first time Argentina could take home the trophy!

After they stunned the Springboks by one-point last week in Santiago, the Pumas and Springboks return to South Africa for the return fixture that will see this year's champions crowned.

Meanwhile, the Wallabies will cross the Tasman and take on New Zealand at the Cake Tin, a not so happy hunting ground for the All Blacks as of late. Although the Bledisloe Cup is no longer on the line, the Wallabies do still remain a mathematical chance to lift themselves from the bottom of the table and consign New Zealand to the wooden spoon.

Read on as we bring you the latest team news below and look ahead to the Round 6 clashes.

Saturday, September 21

New Zealand vs. Australia, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:05pm AEST [7:05 NZT, 9:05am SAST, 4:05am ARG]

New Zealand:

Replacements:

Australia:

Replacements:

Team news:

Prediction:

Manie Libbok has been given the nod at No. 10 for the Springboks despite ongoing concerns about his goal kicking David Rogers/Getty Images

South Africa vs. Argentina, Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit, 5pm SAST [3am Sun NZT, 1am Sun AEST, 12pm ARG]

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am

Argentina:

Replacements:

Team news: Lock Eben Etzebeth will become the most capped South African international of all time on Saturday, while Manie Libbok has been handed a rare start despite his recent kicking woes.

Rassie Erasmus has run the changes through his side after he made 10 changes a week earlier. Erasmus has brought in the firepower with Cheslin Kolbe return to the wing, Damian de Allende at inside centre, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Siya Kolisi in the back-row, Etzebeth in the second-row, Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi in the front-row.

Handre Pollard will get his chance off the bench as one of three backs along with scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and centre Lukhanyo Am.

Prediction: